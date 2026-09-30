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Home > World News > Fighting Among Pilots, Screams in Cabin, Shadow of Death Scares FlyDubai Passengers; Harrowing Video Emerges | Video

Fighting Among Pilots, Screams in Cabin, Shadow of Death Scares FlyDubai Passengers; Harrowing Video Emerges | Video

A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after a reported cockpit fight. Passengers described screams, blood and a sudden plunge as officials investigated.

Fighting Among Pilots, Screams in Cabin, Shadow of Death Scares FlyDubai Passengers; Harrowing Video Emerges | Video

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-30 16:50 IST

A Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after a terrifying incident reportedly unfolded inside the cockpit.

Flight FZ1073 was flying towards Israel when emergency signals were sent from the aircraft. The plane later diverted to Tabuk in north-western Saudi Arabia. All passengers were reported safe.

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Initial reports raised fears of a possible hijacking. However, Israeli officials later said the incident was linked to an altercation between the pilots. Some reports have gone further, alleging that one pilot stabbed the other and may have tried to take control of the aircraft. The exact sequence of events remains under investigation.

Flydubai Flight Sends Emergency Signals

The Boeing 737 MAX was carrying more than 100 Israeli passengers when the situation unfolded. According to flight-tracking data cited by multiple reports, the aircraft first transmitted emergency code 7700. It then briefly switched to code 7500, which is used to indicate unlawful interference or a possible hijacking.

The change triggered a major security response. Israeli authorities scrambled fighter jets as they tried to establish what was happening aboard the aircraft. The plane eventually diverted towards Saudi Arabia and landed safely at Tabuk Airport.

The Guardian reported that the aircraft dropped dramatically during the incident, falling by around 16,000 feet in a short period. Other reports cited flight data showing a rapid descent from cruising altitude.

Passengers Hear Screams, See Blood In Cockpit

Passengers described chaotic scenes after screams were heard inside the aircraft. One passenger’s family member told Reuters that her daughter heard screaming and saw a man with a knife put a pilot on the floor. She said there was blood at the scene.

Another passenger told Channel 12, as quoted by Times of India, “We heard screams on the plane. Then they opened the cockpit and we saw blood, and someone had stabbed the pilot with a pocketknife.”

A passenger identified as Noam also described the panic inside the cabin. “Screams began on the plane… by passengers who realized what was happening,” she said, according to the Times of Israel. Reports also said passengers and other crew members intervened during the confrontation.

The Jerusalem Post quoted a passenger as saying that Israelis seated near the front rushed towards the cockpit as the aircraft began to plunge.

Two Pilots Incapacitated, Fellow Pilots Step In

Reports indicate that both pilots were left incapacitated after a possible stabbing during the cockpit altercation. With the flight in danger, two other pilots travelling as passengers reportedly rushed to the cockpit and took control of the aircraft. They managed to stabilise the situation and safely land the Flydubai flight in Saudi Arabia, averting what could have turned into a major disaster.

Did A Pilot Try To Take Control Of The Plane?

This remains one of the most serious and disputed parts of the incident. Israeli officials told The Jerusalem Post that they were investigating whether one of the pilots had attempted to take control of the aircraft and crash it. The report said additional crew members, with help from passengers, managed to restrain the pilot.

The Jerusalem Post quoted an Israeli official as saying a “major disaster was narrowly avoided.”

However, these claims have not been independently established. The Guardian also reported that authorities were investigating whether one pilot may have tried to crash the plane, but said the reports could not immediately be verified. The precise reason for the cockpit confrontation is still unclear.

Flydubai Confirms Incident, Says All Passengers Are Safe

Flydubai has confirmed that Flight FZ1073 experienced an incident while travelling from Dubai to Ben Gurion Airport. The airline said the aircraft landed safely in Tabuk and that all passengers were accounted for.

“Further updates will be issued as additional confirmed details become available,” Flydubai said.

The airline did not provide details about the reported fight or allegations involving the pilots. The aircraft remains at Tabuk while authorities investigate the incident and arrangements are made for passengers to continue their journey.

Hijacking Fears Trigger Major Security Response

The emergency signals initially created fears that the Israel-bound aircraft had been hijacked. Israeli authorities responded quickly, with fighter jets reportedly scrambled as officials assessed the situation. Israel’s airspace was also temporarily closed before being reopened after the aircraft landed safely in Saudi Arabia.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office later said the incident was under control and that measures were being taken to bring the passengers back to Israel.

The Jerusalem Post reported that another Flydubai aircraft was expected to be sent to Saudi Arabia to transport the passengers back to Tel Aviv. For now, authorities have ruled out a conventional hijacking scenario, but the investigation into what happened inside the cockpit is continuing.

Source note: Details about the reported stabbing, the alleged attempt to crash the aircraft and the identity or motive of the suspected pilot remain subject to investigation and should not be treated as established facts at this stage.

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Fighting Among Pilots, Screams in Cabin, Shadow of Death Scares FlyDubai Passengers; Harrowing Video Emerges | Video
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Fighting Among Pilots, Screams in Cabin, Shadow of Death Scares FlyDubai Passengers; Harrowing Video Emerges | Video
Fighting Among Pilots, Screams in Cabin, Shadow of Death Scares FlyDubai Passengers; Harrowing Video Emerges | Video
Fighting Among Pilots, Screams in Cabin, Shadow of Death Scares FlyDubai Passengers; Harrowing Video Emerges | Video
Fighting Among Pilots, Screams in Cabin, Shadow of Death Scares FlyDubai Passengers; Harrowing Video Emerges | Video
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