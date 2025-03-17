Fighting Erupts Along Lebanon-Syria Border After Soldiers’ Killings: Report

A defense ministry official said the Syrian army shelled “Hezbollah gatherings that killed Syrian soldiers” along the border.

With Syria’s interim government accusing Hezbollah members of crossing into its territory, kidnapping soldiers and killing them on Lebanese soil, fighting erupted along the border with Lebanon in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the Associated Press reported, citing the Syrian state media.

According to the report, a defense ministry official told the Syrian News Channel that the Syrian army shelled “Hezbollah gatherings that killed Syrian soldiers” along the border.

In a statement on Sunday, Hezbollah denied any involvement, the report further stated.

“Five other Syrian soldiers were killed” during Monday’s clashes, AP quoted the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, as saying.

Meanwhile, visuals circulating on social media purportedly showed families fleeing the shelling toward the Syrian village of Hermel.

Violence has increased in the area in recent days between the Syrian military and some armed Lebanese groups closely allied with the government of ousted leader Bashar Assad.

