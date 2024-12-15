Home
Sunday, December 15, 2024
we-woman

Filipino Woman Saved From Execution In Indonesia: A Miraculous Last-Minute Reprieve

Mary Jane Veloso’s life was spared from execution in Indonesia after a last-minute legal intervention by the Philippines. The Filipino woman, who was wrongfully convicted of drug trafficking, is set to be repatriated after over 14 years in prison. Her case highlights a significant diplomatic achievement between the Philippines and Indonesia.

Filipino Woman Saved From Execution In Indonesia: A Miraculous Last-Minute Reprieve

Mary Jane Fiesta Veloso, a Filipino woman who was on death row in Indonesia, recalled the miraculous moment in May 2015 when her life was spared just moments before her execution. As officers came to take her to the firing squad, Veloso knelt and prayed, hoping for a miracle. She had been convicted for drug trafficking in 2010 after being caught with 2.6 kg of heroin at the airport in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

While Veloso prayed, the Philippine government was busy in legal battles, working relentlessly to save her. Just moments before she was to face the firing squad, the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office issued a stay of execution. Veloso recalled the exact moment when she was told her execution was postponed. “It was like a miracle,” she said tearfully in a recent interview. At that moment, she saw a cocoon hanging from a branch near her cell, which she believed symbolized the possibility of a new life.

Veloso was duped by a criminal syndicate, led by Maria Kristina Sergio, who recruited her to work as a domestic servant in Malaysia. However, she was eventually sent to Indonesia as a drug courier. The authorities in the Philippines arrested Sergio just two days before Veloso’s scheduled execution, and the government requested Indonesian authorities to delay the execution so Veloso could testify.

In a dramatic twist, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reached a deal with Indonesia for Veloso’s repatriation. The two countries signed an agreement on December 6, 2024, to send Veloso home, marking a significant diplomatic milestone between the nations. Veloso, who had spent almost 15 years in prison, expressed her gratitude for the second chance at life. “I wish to be given an opportunity to take care of my children and to be close to my parents,” she said.

Born into poverty, Veloso became a single mother at an early age. After fleeing an abusive job in Dubai, she was recruited by Sergio and unknowingly became involved in drug trafficking. Despite her wrongful conviction, Veloso has maintained her innocence and spent her time in prison learning new skills, such as designing Indonesian batik clothing and painting.

Indonesia is known for its strict drug laws, and despite its tough stance, the country remains a major hub for international drug smuggling. While Veloso’s case was ultimately delayed, the Indonesian government still has around 530 people on death row, most of whom were convicted for drug-related crimes. With the Philippines abolishing the death penalty, Veloso’s case is now in the hands of her home country.

In the end, Veloso’s faith and the help of the Philippine government were instrumental in saving her life. “I am ready to build a new life, like a butterfly emerging from a cocoon,” she said, as she looks forward to returning to her family after a long and painful separation.

drug trafficking Indonesia Filipino woman death row Indonesia execution reprieve Mary Jane Veloso Philippines government

