Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Final March Social Security Payments Scheduled for March 26: All You Need To Know

Final March Social Security Payments Scheduled for March 26: All You Need To Know

The last batch of Social Security payments for March is set to be distributed on March 26. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA) schedule, individuals who were born between the 21st and 31st of any month, or those who started receiving benefits after May 1997, will receive their payments on this date.

Final March Social Security Payments Scheduled for March 26: All You Need To Know

The last batch of Social Security payments for March is set to be distributed on March 26, as per the Social Security Administration schedule


The last batch of Social Security payments for March is set to be distributed on March 26. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA) schedule, individuals who were born between the 21st and 31st of any month, or those who started receiving benefits after May 1997, will receive their payments on this date.

What to Do If Your Payment Is Delayed

If your payment doesn’t arrive on time, the SSA recommends taking the following steps:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  1. Check Your Bank Account or Payment Card – Sometimes, delays occur due to bank processing issues.
  2. Wait Three Business Days – The SSA advises waiting at least three business days before taking further action.
  3. Contact the SSA – If the delay persists, you can reach the SSA by calling 1-800-772-1213 (or 1-800-325-0778 for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing).
  4. Visit a Local SSA Office – To avoid long wait times, booking an appointment ahead of time is recommended.

To prevent future delays, the SSA suggests enrolling in Direct Deposit, which ensures payments are deposited directly into your bank account, eliminating risks associated with paper checks.

Changes to Social Security Rules Starting March 31

For many Americans over the age of 65, Social Security is a crucial financial resource. As of December 2024, nearly 90% of seniors rely on these benefits, according to an SSA fact sheet.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Starting March 31, a significant change is coming: beneficiaries will no longer be able to verify their identity by phone when claiming benefits or updating payment details. Instead, individuals must use the SSA’s online portal or visit an office in person.

The SSA explains that this shift is meant to enhance security and prevent fraud. The agency’s updated FAQ states that online or in-person identity verification helps “block fraudsters from hijacking current and future benefits.”

Why Is the SSA Making This Change?

Acting SSA Commissioner Lee Dudek addressed the update in a press release, emphasizing the importance of security in protecting Americans’ Social Security records.

“Americans deserve to have their Social Security records protected with the utmost integrity and vigilance. For far too long, the agency has used antiquated methods for proving identity. Social Security can better protect Americans while expediting service,” Dudek stated.

With these changes taking effect soon, beneficiaries are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the new procedures to avoid any disruptions in receiving their benefits.

Also Read: Breaking: 80,000 Pages Of JFK Assassination Files Released

Filed under

guidelines Social Security Administration (SSA) Social Security Payments Social security rules

Every zodiac sign has its

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice
The New York Giants secur

Russell Wilson Joins New York Giants on One-Year Deal Worth Up to $21 Million
The BJP government in Del

‘Bullet Speed Development’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Sets A Clear Vision For Infrastructure Expansion Under...
newsx

Signal Chat Leak: Mike Waltz Takes Responsibility For Exposing Trump Officials’ Yemen Strike Plans
Sudiksha Konanki

Did Sudiksha Konanki Drown In Dominican Republic Ocean? False Viral Video Stirs Apprehension | Watch
newsx

Alexander Lukashenko Sworn In For Seventh Term As Belarus President Amid Controversy
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Russell Wilson Joins New York Giants on One-Year Deal Worth Up to $21 Million

Russell Wilson Joins New York Giants on One-Year Deal Worth Up to $21 Million

‘Bullet Speed Development’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Sets A Clear Vision For Infrastructure Expansion Under Delhi Budget 2025

‘Bullet Speed Development’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Sets A Clear Vision For Infrastructure Expansion Under...

Signal Chat Leak: Mike Waltz Takes Responsibility For Exposing Trump Officials’ Yemen Strike Plans

Signal Chat Leak: Mike Waltz Takes Responsibility For Exposing Trump Officials’ Yemen Strike Plans

Did Sudiksha Konanki Drown In Dominican Republic Ocean? False Viral Video Stirs Apprehension | Watch

Did Sudiksha Konanki Drown In Dominican Republic Ocean? False Viral Video Stirs Apprehension | Watch

Entertainment

When BTS’ Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

When BTS’ Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Final Destination Returns After 14 Years With New Trailer, Fans Say This Is What We Need

Final Destination Returns After 14 Years With New Trailer, Fans Say This Is What We

Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Who Is Manoj Bharathiraja Wife? Know About His Family, Films, And Career

Who Is Manoj Bharathiraja Wife? Know About His Family, Films, And Career

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk