Final Presidential debate: Biden launched an attack on Trump saying that he has no plan to fight the pandemic and called Trump's approach towards coronavirus "tragic" when Trump said that his administration would announce a vaccine within weeks.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden renewed his attacks on Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic at Thursday’s final debate before the November 3 election with US President Donald Trump saying a vaccine would be announced soon.

Trump opened the debate defending his record against the pandemic, saying that his administration would announce a vaccine within weeks, adding that Americans are learning to live with COVID-19.

“We have a vaccine that’s coming, it’s ready, it’s going to be announced within weeks,” Trump said.

“I’ve been congratulated by heads of many countries on what we’ve been able to do,” Trump added. Biden gave a scathing response saying that Trump still has no plan to fight the pandemic and called Trump’s approach towards coronavirus “tragic”.

“A renowned journal called his response absolutely tragic,” said Biden. The final debate took place at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker. The debate was originally scheduled to take place on 15 October, before it was cancelled following the Republican president’s COVID-19 infection in early-October.

The earlier presidential debate held at Cleveland on September 29 was marred by frequent interruptions from Trump, leading to calls for the debate moderator to have the ability to cut off each candidate’s microphone while their opponent spoke.

