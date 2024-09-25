Financial Challenges Force Finland To Send Pandas Back To China

Finland has announced it will return two giant pandas, Lumi and Pyry, to China in November, more than eight years earlier than planned. The decision comes as Ahtari Zoo, where the pandas currently reside, cites financial difficulties in maintaining their care.

Background of the Panda Agreement

The pandas were brought to Finland in January 2018, following a visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping, who signed an agreement aimed at protecting the species and enhancing bilateral relations. The initial agreement stipulated that the pandas would remain in Finland for 15 years, but escalating costs and mounting debts have led to an early return.

Financial Challenges Faced by Ahtari Zoo

Risto Sivonen, chair of the zoo’s board, revealed that the facility had invested over 8 million euros (approximately $8.92 million) in creating an environment for the pandas, incurring annual upkeep costs of around 1.5 million euros. This figure includes a preservation fee paid to China. The zoo had anticipated that the pandas would draw visitors, but the COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduced tourism and increased operational costs, leading to a financial crisis.

Government Support and Decision to Return

Despite appeals for financial assistance, the Finnish government declined requests for funding in 2023. After three years of negotiations regarding the return of the pandas, a conclusion was reached that aligned with the interests of both parties. “Now we reached a point where the Chinese said it could be done,” Sivonen stated.

Impact on Sino-Finnish Relations

A spokesperson from Finland’s foreign ministry emphasized that the decision to return the pandas was a business move made by the zoo and would not adversely affect diplomatic relations between Finland and China. The Chinese embassy in Helsinki also indicated that the return was agreed upon following amicable discussions.

Next Steps for the Pandas

The pandas will undergo a month-long quarantine before their return to China. This transition marks a significant moment in the ongoing international efforts surrounding the conservation of giant pandas, which China has historically shared with other countries as a means to strengthen diplomatic ties.

