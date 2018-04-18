A fake video featuring Barack Obama is making the social media users go into a frenzy, as it shows the former US President Barack Obama ranting over different issues. Well, the video is just an initiative by BuzzFeed and Comedian Jordan Peele to alert their viewers about how to identify fake news.

The video was posted on Tuesday and within hours it took the internet by storm

Prooving the fact that many things online, are not what they seem, a new video released by BuzzFeed showing former President Barack Obama calling President Donald Trump ‘a total and complete dips***’is doing the rounds on several social media sites. Well, the above mentioned is not the only bizarre statement that was made during the video, but it consists of a series of them. In the wake of the growing trend of fake news, a collaborative mockumentary by Comedian Jordan Peele and BuzzFeed was posted on several social media sites and is meant to alarm its viewers about how to identify the fake news.

The video is made in a way that it seems that former US president Barack Obama is delivering a Public Service Announcement (PSA). The video was posted on Tuesday and within hours it took the internet by storm. The fact that it is not an actual video of Obama is revealed halfway through the video. Reports said that the video is a highly edited video that digitally alters footage of Obama to make his mouth mimic a voice actor’s movement. The latest techniques like Artificial Intelligence (AI) are used to make it look like an original one.

You can watch the video here:

You won't believe what Obama says in this video 😉 pic.twitter.com/n2KloCdF2G — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) April 17, 2018

Comedian Peele and BuzzFeed founder and CEO Jonah Peretti together made this video project under the banner Monkeypaw Productions. According to a report in a leading daily, tools like Adobe After Effects and AI face-swapping tool FakeApp have been used to doctor the video. The sole motive behind making the video was to underline the importance of media literacy among people. The BuzzFeed has also enlisted five ways to avoid falling prey to fake videos.

