Finland To Open New Honorary Consulate In Gujarat To Boost Bilateral Ties

Business leader Kulin Lalbhai has been appointed Honorary Consul. The move highlights Finland’s focus on innovation, education, sustainability, and trade collaboration with Gujarat.

Finland To Open New Honorary Consulate In Gujarat To Boost Bilateral Ties

In a major move to enhance diplomatic and economic engagement with India, Finland is set to open a new Honorary Consulate in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on June 9.


In a major move to enhance diplomatic and economic engagement with India, Finland is set to open a new Honorary Consulate in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on June 9. The announcement comes from the Embassy of Finland in New Delhi and marks a new chapter in Finland–India relations.

This strategic step reflects Finland’s growing commitment to deepening regional collaboration in India, especially in key sectors such as digitalization, education, sustainability, and innovation. The new consulate is expected to serve as a crucial hub for promoting bilateral cooperation between Finland and the state of Gujarat.

Kulin Lalbhai Appointed as Honorary Consul

Mr. Kulin Lalbhai, a prominent Gujarat-based business leader, has been appointed as the Honorary Consul of Finland in Ahmedabad. He is expected to play a pivotal role in fostering economic cooperation, innovation-driven partnerships, and people-to-people ties between Finland and Gujarat.

“I’m excited to take on this role at a time when there is so much potential for meaningful collaboration between Finland and Gujarat,” said Mr. Lalbhai. “Both regions share a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and education and I look forward to helping accelerate our joint efforts in these areas.”

High-Level Finnish Delegation to Visit Gujarat

To mark the inauguration, Ambassador Kimmo Lähdevirta of Finland will visit Gujarat next week. He will be joined by a high-level Finnish business delegation and will engage in discussions with government officials, industry leaders, corporate executives, and academics.

“This is an important moment for Finland–India relations,” said Ambassador Lähdevirta. “Gujarat’s leadership in industrial development, sustainability, and digital innovation makes it a natural partner for Finland.”

Strengthening Finland–India Regional Cooperation

The opening of the Honorary Consulate in Ahmedabad signals Finland’s intent to engage more deeply at the regional level in India. With Gujarat being a major industrial and innovation hub, the consulate is expected to pave the way for enhanced collaboration across various sectors including green energy, smart manufacturing, education exchange programs, and emerging technologies.

The move also aligns with Finland’s broader strategy to support sustainable development and foster innovation-led growth in its international partnerships.

