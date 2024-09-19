Finland Urges Expansion Of U.N. Security Council, Ending Veto For A Fairer Global Governance

Finland’s President Alexander Stubb is advocating for significant reforms to the United Nations Security Council, including an increase in permanent members from five to ten.

Finland’s President Alexander Stubb is advocating for significant reforms to the United Nations Security Council, including an increase in permanent members from five to ten. In a recent interview, he proposed adding one more seat from Latin America, two from Africa, and two from Asia. “No single state should have veto power in the U.N. Security Council,” he asserted, highlighting the need for a more equitable global governance structure.

Addressing Geopolitical Challenges

Stubb’s remarks come as the U.N. General Assembly prepares to address the council’s composition next week. The current configuration, which consists of five permanent members—Russia, China, France, Britain, and the U.S.—has faced criticism for its inability to effectively manage international crises, such as the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. “They talk the talk, but don’t walk the walk,” Stubb noted, referring to larger nations’ reluctance to relinquish their influence.

Consequences for Illegal Warfare

The Finnish president also proposed a strong measure for accountability: suspending any member state engaged in what he terms an “illegal war,” specifically citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He emphasized that countries from the global South need to have agency within the U.N. framework to avoid alienation from the organization. “If countries from the global South, Latin America, Africa, and Asia do not get agency in the system, they will turn their backs against the United Nations. And that we do not want,” he explained.

Support for Ukraine

As the assembly approaches, Stubb has expressed strong backing for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is expected to present his “victory plan” at the event. “He has informed us that 90% is already there and the 10% that he will present is what will be needed for him to win this war,” Stubb said, underlining the urgency of international support for Ukraine.

Dismissing Nuclear Threats

On the topic of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threats of nuclear escalation, Stubb remained skeptical. “Last time we saw Putin using aggressive language on nuclear weapons, the global South and China basically told Putin to stop,” he remarked, suggesting a united front against such intimidation.

As Stubb prepares to make his case at the U.N. next week, he aims to galvanize support for these reforms before the organization’s 80th anniversary next year.

