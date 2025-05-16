Fire at Former UK Military Base Kills Two Firefighters and Civilian, Injures Two Others

A devastating fire at a former Royal Air Force base in Bicester, near Oxford, has claimed the lives of two firefighters and one civilian.

A devastating fire at a former Royal Air Force base in Bicester, near Oxford, has claimed the lives of two firefighters and one civilian, The Associated Press reported, citing local authorities. According to the report, the blaze broke out Thursday in a large warehouse on the historic site, now used to commemorate the legacy of British aviation and motor sports.

The fire sent towering plumes of smoke into the sky and triggered a series of loud explosions, witnesses told AP. Emergency crews responded swiftly, but the intensity of the blaze made it a dangerous and difficult operation.

Two additional firefighters were seriously injured and remain hospitalised, Oxfordshire County Council said in a statement on Friday, according to AP.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, meanwhile, posted on X, “Devastating news. The bravery of our firefighters is astounding. Hoping those in hospital make a full and swift recovery.”

By Friday morning, fire crews had brought the situation under control, though personnel remained on-site to monitor the aftermath and investigate the cause of the fire, the report said.

