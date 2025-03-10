Fire at Homeless Shelter in Brazil Leaves at Least 4 Dead, Several Injured

A man in his early 40s has been taken into custody after a witness saw someone setting fire to a sofa before escaping the scene.

At least four people were killed and eight others were injured after a fire broke out at a shelter for the homeless in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo on Monday, the Associated Press reported, quoting the city secretariat for public security.

A man in his early 40s has been taken into custody in connection with the incident after a witness saw someone setting fire to a sofa before escaping the scene, the report stated, citing the secretariat statement.

A case of arson, homicide, and attempted homicide has been registered with Sao Jose dos Campos’ judicial police, it said.

There were at least 22 people inside the shelter in Sao Jose dos Campos at the time, the statement added.

“There is preliminary information that indicates the possibility that the fire was arson, which further increases our anguish and our desire for justice,” Comforter of the Afflicted nonprofit that runs the shelter reportedly said in a statement.

