Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Fire at Homeless Shelter in Brazil Leaves at Least 4 Dead, Several Injured

Fire at Homeless Shelter in Brazil Leaves at Least 4 Dead, Several Injured

A man in his early 40s has been taken into custody after a witness saw someone setting fire to a sofa before escaping the scene.

Fire at Homeless Shelter in Brazil Leaves at Least 4 Dead, Several Injured


At least four people were killed and eight others were injured after a fire broke out at a shelter for the homeless in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo on Monday, the Associated Press reported, quoting the city secretariat for public security.

A man in his early 40s has been taken into custody in connection with the incident after a witness saw someone setting fire to a sofa before escaping the scene, the report stated, citing the secretariat statement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A case of arson, homicide, and attempted homicide has been registered with Sao Jose dos Campos’ judicial police, it said.

There were at least 22 people inside the shelter in Sao Jose dos Campos at the time, the statement added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“There is preliminary information that indicates the possibility that the fire was arson, which further increases our anguish and our desire for justice,” Comforter of the Afflicted nonprofit that runs the shelter reportedly said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Mauritius Is Close Maritime Neighbour, Key Partner in Indian Ocean: PM Modi

Filed under

Brazil news Sao Paulo

newsx

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!
South Korean Singer Whees

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home
Marco Rubio (Image courte

Marco Rubio Announces Cancellation of Most USAID Programs
Armenian FM and EAM S Jai

Armenian Foreign Minister Emphasizes Strong Armenia-India Bond During Visit
Poland Prime Minister Don

Poland PM Tusk Urges Respect Among Allies Following US-Poland Starlink Dispute: ‘True Leadership Means Respect’
newsx

Why Did A Fashion Show In Gulmarg Trigger Political And Religious Uproar?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

Marco Rubio Announces Cancellation of Most USAID Programs

Marco Rubio Announces Cancellation of Most USAID Programs

Armenian Foreign Minister Emphasizes Strong Armenia-India Bond During Visit

Armenian Foreign Minister Emphasizes Strong Armenia-India Bond During Visit

Poland PM Tusk Urges Respect Among Allies Following US-Poland Starlink Dispute: ‘True Leadership Means Respect’

Poland PM Tusk Urges Respect Among Allies Following US-Poland Starlink Dispute: ‘True Leadership Means Respect’

Entertainment

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

Kajol Announces Her Next Spine-Chilling Saga Maa; Mythical Clash Of Good vs Evil Set For June 27 Release

Kajol Announces Her Next Spine-Chilling Saga Maa; Mythical Clash Of Good vs Evil Set For

Mahesh Babu’s Intense Scene Leaked From SS Rajamouli’s ‘SSMB29’

Mahesh Babu’s Intense Scene Leaked From SS Rajamouli’s ‘SSMB29’

Who Is Nitanshi Goel? 17-Year-Old Laapataa Ladies Star Clinches IIFA Best Actress Award After Beating Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif In Race

Who Is Nitanshi Goel? 17-Year-Old Laapataa Ladies Star Clinches IIFA Best Actress Award After Beating

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women