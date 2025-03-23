A fire broke out at EPCOT near the France Pavilion on Sunday evening, sending thick smoke billowing into the sky. The incident occurred during a live performance, prompting concerns among park visitors as authorities assessed the situation.

A fire broke out at EPCOT near the France Pavilion during a live show, sending thick smoke into the sky. Authorities are assessing situation.

A fire broke out at EPCOT, a theme park within the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida, on Sunday evening. Videos circulating on social media captured thick smoke billowing from the area behind the France Pavilion. While some reports suggest the fire occurred inside EPCOT, others indicate it may have started behind the park.

A fire at EPCOT was seen from The BoardWalk, we currently do not have any further details. pic.twitter.com/ok9WE61CyD Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) March 22, 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Disney Confirms Fire at EPCOT

Disney officials confirmed the fire to FOX 35 News but have not yet provided further details. There has been no official statement from EPCOT regarding the cause of the fire or any potential evacuation measures. As of now, it remains unclear if any safety alerts have been issued for guests or staff.

A fire at EPCOT was seen from The BoardWalk, we currently do not have any further details. pic.twitter.com/ok9WE61CyD — Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) March 22, 2025

Incident Occurred During Live Performance

According to Mouse Planet, a Twitter account dedicated to Disney-related news, the fire was reported near the France Pavilion around 6:45 p.m. The incident occurred during a performance by Herman’s Hermits at the Garden Rocks concert series.

Authorities and Disney personnel are expected to release more information as the situation develops. Guests at the park are advised to stay updated through official EPCOT channels and follow any safety instructions issued by park authorities.

Fire at Disney Epcot pic.twitter.com/PRhRSiaVHD — Ryan (@ryanwmsn) March 22, 2025

Also Read: Trump Receives Standing Ovation At NCAA Wrestling Championship In Philadelphia