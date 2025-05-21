Home
  Fire Engulfs $8M Historic Kalorama Mansion Behind Obama's Home In Washington DC

Fire Engulfs $8M Historic Kalorama Mansion Behind Obama’s Home In Washington DC

A major fire broke out early Tuesday at a historic mansion in Washington’s upscale Kalorama neighborhood, prompting a large emergency response and evacuation. The English manor-style home, located just behind former President Barack Obama’s residence, was engulfed in flames after a smaller fire had been extinguished the night before.

Fire Engulfs $8M Historic Kalorama Mansion Behind Obama's Home In Washington DC

Historic Kalorama mansion near Obama’s home caught fire twice, prompting major firefighting efforts; no civilian injuries reported.


A major fire erupted early Tuesday morning at a historic three-story mansion in Washington’s affluent Kalorama neighborhood, prompting a large-scale evacuation and emergency response. The English manor-style residence, reportedly under renovation, sits directly behind the home of former President Barack Obama—drawing heightened public attention to the unfolding incident.

Second Fire Within Hours

The blaze ignited around 6 a.m. on the 2400 block of Kalorama Road, just hours after a smaller fire had been extinguished at the same location the previous evening.

According to Fox5, the first fire broke out at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday and was contained to the first floor. DC Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly attributed the initial blaze to an electrical issue.

But by morning, the situation escalated significantly. A second, far more destructive fire erupted, engulfing the entire structure and prompting a two-alarm emergency.

Intense Firefighting Effort At Kalorama Mansion

As flames spread rapidly through the building, approximately 125 firefighters and 30 emergency units were deployed to combat the inferno.

During the operation, a dramatic moment unfolded when one firefighter fell into an elevator shaft, prompting a mayday alert. According to Chief Donnelly, the injured firefighter was quickly rescued by colleagues and transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Kalorama Mansion Under Renovation, Yet No Casualties Reported

The historic mansion, though severely damaged, was under renovation at the time of the fire. As of Tuesday morning, no civilian injuries had been reported.

Filed under

Kalorama Mansion Obama Residence

