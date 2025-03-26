Home
Firefighting Helicopter Crashes Amid South Korea Worst Wildfires, Pilot Dead

A firefighting helicopter crashed in South Korea’s Uiseong County on Wednesday, killing the pilot, as the country battles its worst wildfires in history. The helicopter was working to contain the flames when it went down in a mountainous area, officials confirmed.

The wildfires, which broke out last Friday in Sancheong County, have now spread across multiple cities, leaving a trail of destruction. At least 19 people have been killed, including four civil servants deployed for firefighting efforts, while 19 others have been injured. More than 23,000 people have been evacuated as emergency crews struggle to bring the fires under control.

Historic Sites Destroyed

The flames have already consumed over 17,000 hectares of forest, making this the third-largest wildfire in South Korea’s history in terms of area. Officials have described the devastation as “unprecedented,” with Prime Minister and acting President Han Duck-soo warning that the country is witnessing “wildfire damage unlike anything before.”

One of the biggest cultural losses is the 1,300-year-old Gounsa Temple in Uiseong County, which was reduced to ashes. Built in 618 AD, the temple was one of the most significant Buddhist sites in the region. A national treasure from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) was also destroyed, according to forestry officials.

Firefighters are also racing to protect the UNESCO-listed Hahoe Folk Village in Andong, famous for its traditional hanok houses. Authorities have ordered residents to evacuate as flames continue to approach the site.

Thousands of Firefighters deployed

The South Korean government has deployed thousands of firefighters and 5,000 military personnel to tackle the infernos. Helicopters from the US military stationed in Korea have also been assisting in firefighting operations. However, strong winds and dry conditions are making containment efforts difficult.

On Tuesday, the Korea Forest Service raised the country’s wildfire alert to its highest level, marking the first time this year such an emergency has been declared.

Firefighters had managed to contain 68% of the fires in Uiseong and Andong by Wednesday, but several blazes remain active across the North and South Gyeongsang Provinces and Ulsan City.

Authorities believe the wildfires started when a spark from a lawn mower ignited dry vegetation in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province. South Korea has been experiencing a prolonged dry spell, with 244 wildfires reported this year alone—2.4 times higher than the same period last year.

The government has vowed to strengthen enforcement against illegal burning, a major cause of wildfires, and review shortcomings in its emergency response once the crisis is under control.

“We were desperately hoping for rain today or tomorrow to help extinguish the flames,” Han said. However, only 5 to 10mm of rain is forecasted for Thursday, offering little relief.

ALSO READ: South Korea Battles Devastating Wildfires, 18 Dead And Thousands Displaced As Fires Continue To Spread

 

Filed under

South Korea Wildfires

newsx

