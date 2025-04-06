Home
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Firefighting Helicopter Crashes in South Korea, Killing Pilot Amid Wildfire Battle

A firefighting helicopter battling a wildfire in South Korea’s Daegu city crashed on Sunday, killing the pilot, Yonhap News Agency reported. The crash comes as the country faces its deadliest wildfire disaster, which has claimed at least 30 lives.

A firefighting helicopter crashed in South Korea on Sunday, killing the pilot, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The aircraft was assisting in efforts to extinguish a wildfire in Daegu, a southeastern city severely impacted by recent blazes.

South Korea is grappling with its worst wildfire disaster in recent history, which has claimed at least 30 lives and destroyed multiple homes and buildings. Amid the ongoing crisis, another firefighting helicopter crashed earlier, also resulting in the death of its pilot.

This is a developing story.

