A firefighting helicopter battling a wildfire in South Korea’s Daegu city crashed on Sunday, killing the pilot, Yonhap News Agency reported. The crash comes as the country faces its deadliest wildfire disaster, which has claimed at least 30 lives.

The aircraft was assisting in efforts to extinguish a wildfire in Daegu, a southeastern city severely impacted by recent blazes.

South Korea is grappling with its worst wildfire disaster in recent history, which has claimed at least 30 lives and destroyed multiple homes and buildings. Amid the ongoing crisis, another firefighting helicopter crashed earlier, also resulting in the death of its pilot.

This is a developing story.

