Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  First American Pope Declares Himself Roman, Pope Leo XIV Officially Assumes Role As Bishop Of Rome With Historic Ceremony

After the Mass, Pope Leo travelled in the popemobile to St. Mary Major Basilica, where he paused for prayer at the tomb of his predecessor, Pope Francis, and before the revered icon of the Virgin Mary, known as Salus Populi Romani, a symbol cherished by Romans.

Pope Leo XIV


Pope Leo XIV formally assumed his role as the bishop of Rome on Sunday, completing a significant ceremonial milestone. The first American pontiff took possession of the St. John Lateran Basilica—the official cathedral of the Diocese of Rome—by celebrating an evening Mass attended by local priests and Roman faithful.

In his homily, Leo emphasized his commitment to listening, learning, and making decisions collectively with the Roman community. Recalling St. Augustine, he said: “With you I am Christian, and for you, bishop,” reaffirming his pastoral approach.

Bishop of Rome: Title and Delegated Duties Explained

While Leo now holds the title of bishop of Rome, a role assumed upon papal election, the actual administration of the Roman diocese is typically managed by a papal vicar due to the pope’s global responsibilities overseeing the 1.4 billion-strong Catholic Church.

Sunday’s events followed Pope Leo’s earlier visit to the St. Paul Outside the Walls Basilica. Along with St. Peter’s Basilica, these four—St. John Lateran, St. Mary Major, and St. Paul Outside the Walls—are the most important papal basilicas in Western Christianity.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri welcomed Leo at City Hall, highlighting the historical timing of his election during a Holy Year, an event held every 25 years that draws millions of pilgrims. The city has undergone extensive renovations and expects over 30 million visitors in 2025.

Pope Leo Commits to Serving All Romans

Wearing his ceremonial red papal cape and brocaded stole, Leo acknowledged the “serious but passionate responsibility” to serve Rome during the Holy Year and in the years to follow. He declared, “By special title, today I can say that for you and with you I am Roman!”

Leo XIV, formerly Robert Prevost, succeeds Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope, who passed away on April 21. Francis was laid to rest at St. Mary Major, near the sacred icon of the Madonna, symbolizing the continuity of spiritual leadership in Rome.

