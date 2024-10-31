First Case Of H5N1 Bird Flu Detected In U.S. Pig Raises Concerns Over Virus Spread

The case was confirmed on Wednesday, prompting immediate quarantine measures for the farm and heightened monitoring of nearby animals, including sheep and goats.

In a significant development, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the first-ever detection of H5N1 bird flu in a pig on a small Oregon farm, marking the virus’s debut in swine within the United States. The case was confirmed on Wednesday, prompting immediate quarantine measures for the farm and heightened monitoring of nearby animals, including sheep and goats.

The USDA has assured the public that there is no risk to the nation’s pork supply, and current public health risks remain low. However, experts warn of the potential risks pigs pose for influenza transmission, as they can host both human and avian flu viruses. According to virologist Richard Webby of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, while the small-scale nature of this farm reduces immediate concerns, the possibility of virus transmission between pigs could create a new, more virulent strain that poses a heightened threat to human health.

The Oregon backyard farm has had its pigs and poultry culled to curb any spread of the virus, with tests ongoing for two additional pigs on the farm. The USDA confirmed that the infection likely stemmed from wild bird migration patterns rather than from commercial poultry or dairy farms. The virus spread among animals sharing common water sources and equipment, illustrating potential transmission pathways. The USDA has thus expanded its bird flu surveillance, incorporating national milk testing as part of a strategy to monitor possible virus presence in dairy herds, according to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

This outbreak is the latest development in the ongoing battle against H5N1 bird flu, which has severely impacted U.S. poultry stocks since 2022, decimating more than 100 million birds. Additionally, over 36 people have tested positive for the virus this year, most of whom were farm workers with direct exposure to infected animals. The detection in swine has led some market observers to note a pressure on lean hog futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dr. Marie Culhane, a veterinary professor at the University of Minnesota specializing in flu viruses in swine, urged pig farmers to stay vigilant, stressing that pigs are particularly susceptible to influenza viruses. “People need to start increasing their plans to deal with it if it should happen in another herd,” she stated.

The case underscores the importance of maintaining strict biosecurity measures to protect both animal and human health as new virus threats emerge.

