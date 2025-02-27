Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • First Contacts With Trump Administration Inspire Hope, Putin Says as Russia & US Diplomats Meet in Turkey

First Contacts With Trump Administration Inspire Hope, Putin Says as Russia & US Diplomats Meet in Turkey

Putin's remarks came as diplomats of the two countries met in Turkey for talks to resolve disputes over their respective embassies in Washington and Moscow as part of a broader effort to improve bilateral relations.

First Contacts With Trump Administration Inspire Hope, Putin Says as Russia & US Diplomats Meet in Turkey

Putin,


Soon after Russian and American diplomats met in Istanbul on Thursday to discuss the normalisation of relations between the two countries, President Vladimir Putin told the Federal Security Service Board (FSB) security service gathering that initial contacts with the Trump administration gave “grounds for hope”, foreign media reported.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to reports, Putin also insisted that Russia and the US were “ready to set up cooperation and show pragmatism” even as he claimed that “some western elites will try to undermine our dialogue.”

Putin’s remarks came as diplomats of the two countries met in Turkey for talks to resolve disputes over their respective embassies in Washington and Moscow as part of a broader effort to improve bilateral relations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I note that the first contacts with the new American administration inspire certain hopes. There is a reciprocal mood to work to restore intergovernmental ties and to gradually resolve the huge number of systemic and strategic problems that have built up in the world’s security architecture,” Reuters quoted Putin as saying.

Furthermore, stressing that “not all countries were in favour” of the idea of strengthened ties between the world’s two biggest nuclear powers, Putin reportedly said, “We understand that not everyone is happy with the resumption of Russian-American contacts. Some Western elites are still determined to maintain instability in the world, and these forces will try to disrupt or compromise the dialogue that has begun.”

Bilateral ties between Russia and the US had been strained under the Joe Biden administration, with US authorities shutting Russian visa centre offices in Washington and New York in June 2024.

Between February and March 2022, the US declared 14 Russian diplomats, including members of Russia’s permanent mission to the United Nations, “personae non gratae.”

In retaliation, the Russian Foreign Ministry provided the US with a list of American diplomats to be expelled. In October 2023, Washington ordered two more Russian diplomats to leave the country, following Moscow’s expulsion of the first and second secretaries of the US Embassy.

ALSO READ: Russia, US Delegates Meet in Istanbul For Talks On Mending Ties

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kriti Dhingra

Kriti Dhingra

Filed under

Trump Administration US Russia relations vladimir putin

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Suspected Terror Attack In Israel? Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians In Haifa, Several Injured

Suspected Terror Attack In Israel? Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians In Haifa, Several Injured

Nirav Modi’s ‘Confidential’ Process Blocking UK Extradition Unlikely To Conclude Soon

Nirav Modi’s ‘Confidential’ Process Blocking UK Extradition Unlikely To Conclude Soon

India Is Becoming An Economic Powerhouse And A Key Part Of The World’s Future: Scot Faulkner

India Is Becoming An Economic Powerhouse And A Key Part Of The World’s Future: Scot...

Trump Says Mexico and Canada Tariffs Will Go Into Effect on March 4

Trump Says Mexico and Canada Tariffs Will Go Into Effect on March 4

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Entertainment

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman- Deets Inside!

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman-

What Is The Internet Saying About Sikandar Teaser? Salman Khan’s High-Octane Action And Punchy Dialogues Steals The Spotlight

What Is The Internet Saying About Sikandar Teaser? Salman Khan’s High-Octane Action And Punchy Dialogues

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard