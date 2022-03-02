Union Minister Gen.(Retd) VK Singh is the 'special envoy' appointed by PM Modi to oversee repatriation efforts in Poland. A total of 16 flights have already brought back stranded Indian nationals from Ukraine till today.

One of the first two repatriation flights from Poland under ‘Operation Ganga’ reached Delhi on Wednesday. The flight carried Indian nationals who were caught in the crisis in Ukraine after the Russian invasion of the country. The evacuees were welcomed by Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani upon arrival in Delhi. “Welcome back home! Your families are waiting with bated breath. You have shown exemplary courage…Let’s thank the flight crew as well…,” Irani told the students on the flight. Irani welcomed the students by speaking in regional languages on their return from war-torn Ukraine.

Union Minister Gen.(Retd) VK Singh is the ‘special envoy’ appointed by PM Modi to oversee repatriation efforts in Poland. Upon the departure of the first repatriation flight from Poland’s Rzeszow Airport, Gen. VK Singh had tweeted on Tuesday (IST), “The first flight out of Poland under Operation Ganga has departed from the Rzeszow Airport. We will not rest till we bring back every Indian.”

The first flight out of Poland under Operation Ganga has departed from the Rzeszow Airport. We will not rest till we bring back every Indian. #General_In_Poland #OperationGanga pic.twitter.com/3lfOO8KgES — General Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 1, 2022

In a bid to further scale up the evacuation efforts, nine flights will take off on March 4 from neighbouring countries of Ukraine with stranded Indians under ‘Operation Ganga’, according to government sources quoted by ANI.

To expedite rescue operations in view of the Russian advance on major Ukrainian cities, the Indian government had asked the Indian Air Force to join ‘Operation Ganga’ on Tuesday. On Wednesday, three IAF C-17 Globemasters took off from Hindon airbase to bring back Indians from Romania and Hungary. The IAF aircraft carried relief material for Ukrainians from the Indian government.

A total of 16 civilian flights have already brought back stranded Indian nationals from Ukraine till today.