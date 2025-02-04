Apple faces controversy as Hot Tub, the first porn app on iPhones, launches via an EU-regulated alternative app store, raising child safety concerns.

Apple warns of child safety risks as Hot Tub, the first porn app on iPhones, launches via an EU-regulated third-party store.

A controversial milestone has been reached in the digital marketplace as the first porn app has launched on iPhones. The app, named Hot Tub, became available through an alternative app store, a move Apple has deemed a potential danger to children.

Apple attributes the app’s presence on its devices to landmark digital regulations in the European Union (EU), which have forced the company to relax its previously stringent control over app distribution.

Apple Loosens Grip Amidst EU Digital Regulations

For years, Apple maintained an ironclad policy that barred explicit content from its App Store, making it the exclusive gateway for digital content on iPhones. However, last year, Apple began allowing users in the EU to access alternative app marketplaces after the EU determined that the company’s restrictions limited developers’ ability to direct consumers to different payment methods.

As a result, Hot Tub became available on AltStore PAL, one such third-party marketplace. This marks a significant shift in Apple’s app ecosystem and raises concerns about the implications of sideloading applications outside its traditionally curated platform.

The First Apple-Approved Porn App – AltStore Claims

In a post on social media platform X, AltStore described Hot Tub as “the first Apple-approved porn app.” However, Apple strongly refuted this claim.

“We are deeply concerned about the safety risks that hardcore porn apps of this type create for EU users, especially kids,” Apple stated in response. “Contrary to the false statements made by the marketplace developer, we certainly do not approve of this app and would never offer it in our App Store.”

Despite Apple’s disapproval, Hot Tub successfully passed a review process to ensure security and functionality, allowing it to be distributed through AltStore PAL.

Apple’s Compliance with the Digital Markets Act as it Launches First porn App

Apple’s shift stems from its compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a sweeping EU regulation that aims to prevent dominant tech firms from limiting competition. In 2023, Apple became the first tech giant accused of violating the DMA, leading to significant adjustments in its policies.

One such adjustment was permitting developers in the EU to distribute apps via alternative marketplaces like AltStore PAL. The platform, founded by Riley Testut, aims to provide a space for developers whose applications may not have fit within Apple’s restrictive guidelines.

“All apps are welcome, but I believe AltStore makes the most sense for smaller, indie apps that otherwise couldn’t exist due to App Store rules,” Testut stated in a blog post. “We think iOS as a whole could benefit greatly from giving developers a chance to fully explore their ideas without arbitrary restrictions.”

Epic Games’ Role in AltStore’s Expansion

Initially, AltStore PAL charged users an annual subscription fee of $1.55 (approximately £1.25) to cover Apple’s imposed fees. However, in August, access to the platform became free after receiving financial support from Epic Games. The gaming giant, best known for Fortnite, has been in a long-standing legal battle with Apple over its control of the App Store and was a vocal proponent of loosening Apple’s restrictions.

Both Epic Games and the European Commission did not immediately respond to media inquiries regarding the development.

Apple Warns of the Dangers of Sideloading Apps

Apple has long argued against sideloading—the practice of installing apps from outside its App Store—citing concerns over security and user protection. In December, the company raised its concerns about Hot Tub directly with the European Commission.

“The truth is that we are required by the European Commission to allow it to be distributed by marketplace operators like AltStore and Epic who may not share our concerns for user safety,” Apple said.

The debate over digital content regulation continues, with Apple standing firm on the potential dangers of unregulated app marketplaces, while proponents argue that increased choice fosters competition and innovation in the industry. The arrival of Hot Tub on iPhones is likely to fuel ongoing discussions about the balance between digital freedom and consumer protection in the EU.

