QUAD Virtual Summit 2021 will take place at 7 pm IST on Friday. it is the very first virtual summit where PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will participate.

The QUAD summit is expected to begin at 7 pm today. Access to covid-19 vaccines, climate change, and cooperation on technology are likely to be the agenda of the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, and Australian PM Scott Morrison for the Quadrilateral Framework ( QUAD) Virtual Summit 2021 on Friday.

QUAD – The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue was set up in August 2007 by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the then Prime Minister of India, Dr. Mamohan Singh was also a part of it. the aim of the summit was to counter China’s growing influence in Asia and it was revived in 2017 during the ASEAN Summit. today’s summit will be the first after the 2017 revival.

The meeting is one of Joe Biden’s first multilateral engagements, stated the White House officials. The meeting shall further denote the importance of the US’s cooperation with its ”partners and allies” in the Indo-Pacific region.

Quad meet today, incidentally, is among US President Joe Biden’s earliest plurilateral summits – preceded only by a meeting of the G7 leaders – and is being held less than two months after he took office: Sources on Quad meet — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021

The vaccine initiative will allow new manufacturing capacity to be added in India for exports to the Indo-Pacific region. It will not impinge on our existing manufacturing capacities: Sources on Quad meet — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021

China has referred to the QUAD Meeting as – ”Indo Pacific NATO”. The QUAD countries shall also discuss how to deal with Beijing’s recent moves in the Pacific and its intrusion in the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. it is yet to be seen whether a joint statement will be released at the end of the meeting, which will also be the first ”joint statement” as so far, in the past meetings, separate readouts were issued by the countries having different positions over key matters.

Ahead of the Summit, US Secretary Anthony Blinken, who is reported to visit Japan and South Korea next week said that he expected to see something on vaccines, as an outcome of the Summit.

The Ministry of External Affairs released a statement ahead of the summit which underlined that the leaders would discuss cooperation towards maintaining a ”free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region” as well as the challenges such as ”resilient supply chains, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security, and climate change.”

