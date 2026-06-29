Five Killed In Germany Shooting As Police Detain Suspected Gunman In Stade

Five adults were killed in a Germany shooting in the northern town of Stade on Monday, prompting a major police operation that ended with two people being detained. Police said one of those detained is the suspected shooter, while the role of the second person is still being investigated. Authorities also said it remains unclear how many people were injured in the Germany shooting, as emergency teams continued working at the scene.

Police investigate Germany shooting as two people are detained and motive remains unknown

A police spokesperson told Reuters that no other suspects were being sought. Officials have not revealed a motive behind the Germany shooting, saying the investigation is still underway.

According to local media, the Germany shooting took place at a youth centre in central Stade, a town of around 50,000 people located west of Hamburg.

Authorities urge public to stay away as Germany shooting investigation continues

Police asked residents to avoid the area while officers carried out the operation. “A police operation is currently taking place in Stade. Avoid the area widely!” police said in a post on X.

Investigators have not shared further details about the circumstances surrounding the Germany shooting. Emergency services remained at the scene as the Germany shooting investigation continued, while authorities worked to determine what led to the deadly incident, Euronews reported.

This attack is one of several deadly mass shootings in Europe in recent years. In February 2025, there was a mass shooting in Sweden, where eleven individuals, including the killer, died in an adult education centre in Orebro. In 2023, there was a shooting at Charles University in Prague, where fifteen people died, including the shooter, and there were two mass shootings in Serbia that killed nineteen people in a matter of days. There have been similar cases of shootings in Germany recently, including the 2020 Hanau shooting by a far-right extremist that killed nine people.

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