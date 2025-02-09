Five Thai Nationals Released By Hamas Return Home Amid Ongoing Tensions In Gaza

Five were among the 31 Thai nationals who were captured during the attack, which had caused a severe loss of lives, including 46 Thai workers.

Five Thai nationals who were held hostage by Hamas for over a year returned to Thailand on Sunday, February 9, 2025. The men were among those kidnapped during Hamas’s brutal assault on Israel on October 7, 2023. They arrived in Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport after months of negotiations; the reunions of the families were so emotional.

Five were among the 31 Thai nationals who were captured during the attack, which had caused a severe loss of lives, including 46 Thai workers. The release of the hostages was part of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which made them return as part of an agreement, at least for the families who were living in limbo.

Why So Many Thai Citizens in Israel?

Thailand has been one of the countries most frequently providing migrant labor to Israel, especially within agriculture. A month prior to the start of the Gaza war, around 30,000 Thai workers were working in Israel, which represents a large share of foreign laborers in the state. Most of these workers hail from Thailand’s northeastern regions, which are part of the poorest areas in that country. Working in Israel may offer higher pay than what can be earned locally, making this a very enticing destination for economic migrants.

Israel has been banking on foreign workers, toiling in agriculture and construction, among other labor-intensive sectors, due to labor shortages. After the first Intifada in the late 1980s, Israel started resorting to migrant labor. Thailand was a significant source of such migrant workers. In 2014, Israel and Thailand signed an agreement, that streamlined procedures for sending Thai laborers to Israel to work, paving the way for even more entries.

With the advantage of higher wages, conditions for Thai workers in Israel have been condemned. Human rights organizations, such as Human Rights Watch, point out that they live in substandard conditions and often lack amenities on farming or agricultural compounds. Long hours of work without receiving Israel’s minimum wage have further sealed the criticisms against Thai workers.

The Aftermath of the October 7 Attack

The tragic attack by Hamas, taking over 1,000 human lives and leaving dozens in captivity, focused particularly on areas where masses of Thai workers were gathered. Southern Israeli kibbutzim and agricultural compounds were swarmed by Hamas militants, who took away 31 Thai workers as hostages. The hostages are one of the largest groups of foreign nationals taken by Hamas, which reflects the heavy toll that the conflict has imposed on migrant communities.

The government of Thailand took immediate action following the attack, arranging evacuation flights and negotiating for the release of its citizens. To date, some 7,000 Thai workers have returned to Thailand since the conflict started, but new workers continue to arrive, and the total number of Thai nationals in Israel now exceeds 38,000.

The release of the five Thai hostages is another chapter in attempts to return the remaining hostages. In November 2023, 23 other Thai nationals were released as part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. It’s still hoped that the remaining captive Thai worker will soon be freed.

Pongsak Thaenna, one of the released hostages, thanked the people when he returned home. “I don’t know what else to say, we are all truly thankful,” he said. Many of the hostages, like Thaenna, had been separated from their families for over a year, and their captivity had been unimaginable hardship.

