The South and Midwest are bracing for another round of torrential rain and flash flooding this weekend, with the National Weather Service (NWS) warning that already waterlogged regions could face more severe weather, the Associated Press reported on Saturday. The new storm system is expected to bring more heavy rains, which will likely worsen already rising river levels and could further disrupt communities still reeling from recent tornadoes and flooding.

Following several days of intense storms, areas in Missouri, Texas, and Arkansas were placed under flash flood emergencies late Friday. The NWS reported that 45 river locations across multiple states are projected to reach major flood stages, posing a significant risk to homes, roads, and critical infrastructure.

The storms, which have already caused widespread damage, are not only threatening homes and businesses but also impacting interstate commerce. Major cargo hubs like Louisville, Kentucky, and Memphis, Tennessee, are feeling the strain, and delays in shipping and supply chains are expected due to the extreme flooding, Jonathan Porter, chief meteorologist at AccuWeather, told AP.

Tornadoes and Tragedy: A Deadly Toll

Many communities are still grappling with the aftermath of deadly tornadoes that devastated neighborhoods, killing at least seven people. In a tragic incident, a 9-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters in Kentucky on Friday, Governor Andy Beshear told the publication. Meanwhile, the NWS has issued warnings for more tornadoes this weekend in already impacted regions.

In downtown Hopkinsville, Kentucky, the Little River’s floodwaters receded early Saturday, providing a brief respite for the city’s 31,000 residents. “We got a little rain, but most of it went north of us. Thank goodness on that,” AP quoted Mayor James R. Knight Jr. as saying. However, with the forecast of more rain, the community is bracing for additional challenges as the weather pattern shifts.

Flash Flood Emergency Continues

According to the report, the threat of flash flooding continues to hang over many states, including Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee, where heavy rains and damaging winds remain a concern. Hopkinsville, in particular, faces another 3-4 inches of rain expected to fall Saturday afternoon and evening. Local officials are preparing for the worst, with sandbags being filled by local inmates in preparation for the potential surge of floodwaters.

The weather has already caused significant disruptions, with hundreds of Kentucky roads rendered impassable by flooding, downed trees, and mudslides, the report said. Governor Beshear warned that more closures were likely as the rain continues to pour. Flash flooding is especially concerning in rural areas of Kentucky, where water can rush off the mountains, inundating hollows and posing a serious risk to residents.

In Ohio, swollen rivers inundated some areas on Friday, forcing the closure of about 70 roads. Governor Mike DeWine told the news agency that moderate flooding is expected in the southern half of the state, which has not seen such conditions in four years.

The severe weather is being fueled by a combination of factors, including warm temperatures, an unstable atmosphere, and moisture streaming from the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters also reported tornado activity in Missouri and Arkansas on Friday, with debris lofted as high as 25,000 feet in some areas. The storm system was also responsible for a deadly tornado in Tennessee, where Selmer was hit with winds reaching 160 mph. The governor of Tennessee commended the efforts of residents who sheltered in advance of the storm, noting that hundreds sought refuge in a courthouse, likely saving many lives.

