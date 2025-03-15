Home
Flash Flood Warning In Northwest Alabama: Severe Weather Warning Issued

According to emergency management, flash flooding has already begun between Red Bay and Russellville in Franklin County, Alabama.

Flash Flood Warning In Northwest Alabama: Severe Weather Warning Issued


Northwest Alabama is under a flash flood warning early Saturday evening, with severe flooding reported across multiple counties. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the updated warning at 2:56 p.m., which remains in effect until 5 p.m. for Colbert, Franklin, and Lauderdale counties.

Severe Flooding Reported in Franklin County

According to emergency management, flash flooding has already begun between Red Bay and Russellville in Franklin County, Alabama. Reports indicate that about a foot of water is covering parts of Alabama Highway 524 near Highway 49, just west of Russellville. The NWS warns that an additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected through the evening, which could worsen conditions.

Impacted Areas and Potential Hazards

Residents in the following locations should take immediate precautions: Florence, Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Red Bay, Phil Campbell, Cherokee, Littleville, St. Florian, Belgreen, Underwood-Petersville, Vina, Hodges, Waterloo, Posey Loop, Red Rock, Barton, Srygley Church, and New Bethel. The flash flooding poses life-threatening risks to creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.

Understanding Flash Flood Alerts: What You Need to Know

  • Flash Flood Warning: Take immediate action! Flash floods are imminent or occurring. Move to higher ground if you are in a flood-prone area.
  • Flood Warning: Flooding is expected or ongoing. Prepare for possible evacuations.
  • Flood Advisory: Be cautious, as minor flooding can cause disruptions and dangers.
  • Flood Watch: Stay prepared, as conditions may lead to flooding.

Critical Safety Measures During Flash Floods

To ensure safety, the National Weather Service advises the following precautions:

  • Move to Higher Ground: If you live in a flood-prone area or are camping in low-lying regions, relocate immediately.
  • Follow Evacuation Orders: If authorities issue an evacuation order, leave promptly and secure your home before departing.
  • Disconnect Utilities and Appliances: This reduces electrical hazards in case of flooding.
  • Avoid Flooded Roads: “Turn around, don’t drown.” Just six inches of moving water can knock a person down, and one foot can sweep a vehicle away.
  • Beware of Electrical Hazards: If you hear crackling or buzzing sounds, evacuate immediately.
  • Drive Cautiously: Stay in the middle lanes on multi-lane roads, turn on headlights for visibility, and avoid large trucks’ blind spots.
  • Watch for Slippery Roads: The first 30 minutes of rain can mix with oil and grime, making roads slick.
  • Use Emergency Flashers: If stopping is unavoidable, pull over safely and turn on hazard lights.

Stay Updated and Stay Safe

For real-time updates, monitor alerts from local authorities and the National Weather Service. Residents should be prepared for additional warnings and possible extended flood conditions throughout the evening.

