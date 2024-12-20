Home
Friday, December 20, 2024
Flat Earther YouTuber’s Myth Busted After He Spends $37,000 On Trip To Antarctica | WATCH

Flat Earther YouTuber Jeran Campanella’s $37,000 trip to Antarctica shattered his beliefs about Earth’s shape. Confronted with the reality of the 24-hour sun, he admitted he was wrong, signaling a shift in his long-held Flat Earth theory.

Flat Earther YouTuber’s Myth Busted After He Spends $37,000 On Trip To Antarctica | WATCH

Flat Earth adherent and YouTuber Jeran Campanella would end a lifelong belief in a global shape after traveling on $37,000 worth of tickets to Antarctica for proof to uphold his controversial theory only found that the world was very far from being flat at all.

Prior to this costly journey, Campanella had concluded that Antarctica was merely the “ice wall,” bordering the circumference of a flat Earth. His argument posed the idea that the sun rises and sets daily at the top of this ice wall, something he concluded with absolute conviction, as most scientific evidence would beg to differ. Confident in his perception, Campanella traveled nearly 14,000 miles from California to Antarctica to verify this theory for himself.

But what he found there made his hypothesis crumble while changing everything in his perspective toward life and the world at large.

Awakening In Antarctica

As Campanella arrived in Antarctica, he was prepared to see the sun, after rising and setting on the “ice wall.” However, the sun never rose in the southern hemisphere summer. Instead, there is something known as Midnight Sun that only occurs when it’s daylight for 24 hours. This only happens on a rotating, tilted sphere—just the opposite of what he believed.

In a frank revelation on his YouTube channel, Campanella admitted, “Sometimes you are wrong in life. I thought there was no 24-hour sun. In fact, I was pretty sure of it.”

Watch the video here:

Further reflection on his journey, he added, “I realise that I’ll be called a shill for just saying that and you know what, if you’re a shill for being honest, so be it – I honestly believed there was no 24-hour sun. I honestly now believe there is. That’s it.”

He went on to say, “What does it mean? You’ll have to figure it out. To me, it means that the AE [Azimuthal equidistant] map no longer works, but that doesn’t mean that I’m right.” With this admission, Campanella signaled a significant shift in his beliefs, acknowledging the overwhelming evidence against the Flat Earth theory.

Challenge To Flat Earth Theories

Although the evidence of the Earth’s spherical shape has existed for centuries, some still hold to the Flat Earth theory. To put the debate to rest once and for all, a local Colorado pastor named Will Duffy organized a bold undertaking he called “The Final Experiment.”

The plan sent both the Flat Earther and “globe Earther” out to the frozen wilderness of Antarctica in hopes that a sight nobody could have better explained—Midnight Sun— would prove, for good or ill, what the Earth was like.

“The Midnight Sun is one of the biggest proofs that Earth is spherical, as it can only occur on a tilted, rotating sphere,” Duffy explained. “I created The Final Experiment to end this debate, once and for all. After we go to Antarctica, no one has to waste any more time debating the shape of the Earth,” he said.

The experiment also served to debunk one of the most persistent claims among Flat Earthers: that, under the 1959 Antarctic Treaty, civilians were forbidden from visiting Antarctica to prevent the world from seeing its true shape. Duffy’s mission directly went against the myth by openly sending a group of Flat Earthers to the continent to behold the scientific reality for themselves.

Antarctica Flat Earther

