Flight, Trains Suspended As Shanghai Hit By Strongest Typhoon

China’s Shanghai province faced severe disruptions Monday morning as Typhoon Bebinca, the strongest storm to directly hit the city in over seven decades, leading to widespread shutdowns, CNN reported.

The Chinese financial hub, home to 25 million residents, was brought to a standstill as flights, trains, and highways were suspended during a national holiday period.

Typhoon Bebinca made landfall in an industrial area southeast of the city around 7:30 am (local time). The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC) reported that the storm brought maximum wind speeds of 130 kilometres per hour (80 mph), equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane on the Atlantic scale.

Chinese state media confirmed it was the most powerful storm to strike Shanghai since 1949.

In response to the severe weather, the China Meteorological Administration issued a red typhoon warning, its most severe alert, warning of gale force winds and heavy rainfall in large swathes of eastern China, CNN reported.

Notably, the timing of Typhoon Bebinca caused significant disruption during the Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival, a three-day national holiday, as reported by CNN. Holiday makers found their travel plans thrown into dismay as authorities worked to minimise the storm’s impact.

Since 8 pm Sunday, all flights at Shanghai’s two major international airports were grounded. Most train and ferry services were halted, further complicating transportation in and out of the city.

Additionally, several highways and bridges in Shanghai were closed as a precautionary measure against the typhoon’s destructive winds and heavy rains.

