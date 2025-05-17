Flights resumed Saturday at Yemen’s Sanaa International Airport, more than a week after Israeli airstrikes heavily damaged the facility, halting operations and drawing international attention to escalating tensions in the region, The Associated Press reported.

The May 6 strikes, launched by Israel in broad daylight, marked one of the most significant attacks on the airport since it came under the control of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. According to Khaled al-Shaif, the airport’s director, the attack destroyed the terminal, left craters in the runway, and damaged at least six passenger aircraft — including three belonging to the national carrier, Yemenia.

On Saturday, a Yemenia-operated flight from Amman, Jordan, touched down in Sanaa with 136 passengers aboard, according to the Houthi-run al-Masirah satellite channel. The airline confirmed the flight’s departure from Amman earlier that day. Three additional flights between Sanaa and Amman were also scheduled for Saturday.

The Israeli offensive was reportedly a direct retaliation for a Houthi ballistic missile strike that impacted the grounds of Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on May 6. The missile attack caused a brief suspension of flights and commuter activity.

Throughout the conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, the Houthis have launched missiles and drones toward Israel, aligning themselves with the Palestinian cause. The group has also conducted frequent attacks on Red Sea commercial and naval vessels. These operations have bolstered the Houthis’ stature as the last active member of Iran’s so-called “Axis of Resistance” capable of launching direct strikes on Israeli territory.

Since mid-March, the U.S. military under President Donald Trump has been carrying out a campaign of daily airstrikes against the Houthis. While a temporary agreement was reached to pause U.S. operations in exchange for a halt in Houthi attacks on international shipping, it did not deter the rebels from continuing their assaults on Israel.