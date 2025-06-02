Home
Monday, June 2, 2025
Flooding in Western China's Yunnan Province Destroys Homes and Roads, Triggers Landslides and Evacuations as More Rain Looms

Heavy flooding in southwestern China’s Yunnan province has caused severe damage, reportedly destroying dozens of homes and roads.

Flooding in Western China’s Yunnan Province Destroys Homes and Roads, Triggers Landslides and Evacuations as More Rain Looms

Heavy flooding in southwestern China's Yunnan province has caused severe damage, reportedly destroying dozens of homes and roads.


Heavy flooding in southwestern China’s Yunnan province has caused severe damage, destroying dozens of homes and roads, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

Widespread Damage in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture

In Yunnan’s mountainous Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, flooding has damaged 27 houses and destroyed or severely damaged 16 bridges as of Sunday, the report said. Despite the destruction, there have been no reports of deaths, injuries or missing persons so far.

The area is a popular tourist destination, and Monday coincided with a national holiday, which raised concerns for visitor safety.

Landslides and Road Closures Hamper Rescue Efforts

  • Floods and landslides also forced the closure of roads in the Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, AP reported.
  • Rescue operations have been hindered by deep fog, complicating efforts to reach affected areas.
  • Approximately 300 tourists were evacuated from the Meri Snow Mountain scenic zone in Diqing, the report said, adding that several hundred local residents were also relocated to safer locations to avoid harm.

More Rainfall Expected

  • Authorities quoted by the AP have warned that additional rain is forecast over the coming days.
  • Emergency services remain on high alert to manage the situation and assist residents and visitors.

Filed under

China floods China weather forecast Yunnan Province

