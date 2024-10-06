Home
Monday, October 7, 2024
Florida Braces for Storm Milton Amid Recovery from Devastating Hurricane Helene

The warning comes just 10 days after Hurricane Helene, the deadliest mainland storm since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, ravaged the southeastern U.S.

Florida’s Gulf Coast is once again under threat, with a state of emergency declared across 35 counties as forecasters warn that Tropical Storm Milton could rapidly intensify, posing life-threatening risks to the already vulnerable region. The National Hurricane Center reported that Storm Milton, currently churning off Mexico’s coast, has the potential to strengthen significantly before impacting Florida’s west coast.

The warning comes just 10 days after Hurricane Helene, the deadliest mainland storm since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, ravaged the southeastern U.S. The powerful storm left a staggering toll, with 225 people confirmed dead and hundreds still missing. In Florida alone, at least 14 fatalities were recorded, and many communities remain in disrepair.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued an emergency alert and ordered precautionary measures, including mobilizing restoration teams to restore power and clear roads as residents prepare for the impending storm. At 02:00 EST (06:00 GMT) on Sunday, Storm Milton was tracking slowly, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 km/h) and expected to gain strength.

Life-Threatening Hazards and Heavy Rainfall Expected

According to the National Hurricane Center, Milton could develop into a powerful hurricane by midweek, potentially bringing dangerous winds, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding to Florida’s west coast. Rainfall projections estimate 5-8 inches (127-203 mm) across the Florida Peninsula and the Keys, with certain areas likely seeing up to 12 inches (304 mm), posing a severe flood risk.

“Milton is moving slowly but is expected to rapidly strengthen, bringing life-threatening hazards,” the Center said, urging residents to stay informed and make preparations.

Helene’s Aftermath: Ongoing Recovery Efforts in the Southeast

As Florida braces for Milton, recovery from Hurricane Helene remains an ongoing challenge. Helene made landfall in Florida’s Horseshoe Beach as a Category 4 hurricane on September 26, leaving widespread destruction in its wake. The storm’s severe winds and torrential rain damaged structures, caused flash flooding, and left millions without power. The U.S. government has estimated that full recovery efforts could span several years.

While North Carolina bore the brunt of Helene’s casualties, fatalities were recorded across multiple states, including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Hundreds of roads remain impassable, complicating aid efforts to affected communities.

As residents prepare for Storm Milton, they are urged to monitor weather updates closely and heed local advisories to stay safe.

