Sunday, April 6, 2025
  Florida Couple Caught Having Sex On Top Of Grave In Historic Cemetery, Cops Find Meth In Car

Florida Couple Caught Having Sex On Top Of Grave In Historic Cemetery, Cops Find Meth In Car

Officers discovered the couple in a more secluded area toward the rear of the cemetery, engaging in sexual activity on top of a grave.

Florida Couple Caught Having Sex On Top Of Grave In Historic Cemetery, Cops Find Meth In Car


A Florida couple was caught engaging in a sexual act atop a grave at a historic cemetery, with a stash of illegal drugs discovered in their vehicle nearby.

According to reports by the New York Post and People, 38-year-old Joseph Luke Brown and 46-year-old Stephanie Kay Wegman, both residents of Webster, Florida, were apprehended by police on March 26 after a trooper on patrol noticed their abandoned Nissan vehicle near the locked gates of the cemetery. The site, which dates back to 1850 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2021, is known for its historical significance and tranquil setting.

Officers discovered the couple in a more secluded area toward the rear of the cemetery, engaging in sexual activity on top of a grave. A subsequent search of their vehicle led to the discovery of methamphetamine, Xanax, and Oxycodone.

Wegman, who shares the vehicle with her husband Anthony Johnson, was arrested on drug-related charges and booked into the county jail. Brown, however, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a preexisting leg injury. Authorities have stated that a warrant will be pursued for Brown, though his specific charges have not yet been disclosed.

The last known burial at the cemetery occurred in 1924, making it a preserved historical site. Locals have expressed outrage over the couple’s actions, calling them disrespectful to the memory of those buried there.

This incident comes on the heels of a similar scandal involving two soldiers caught having sex inside an Apache helicopter. The cockpit encounter was discovered after the ground crew noticed the military aircraft swaying suspiciously during a maintenance check. Both soldiers were believed to be intoxicated and were subsequently detained.

ALSO READ: Chinese Woman Dies by Suicide in U.S. Custody After Visa Overstay — Officials Failed to Act for 2 Hours

