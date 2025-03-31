Home
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
  Florida Influencer Shares Videos of Having Sex With Pet Chihuahua, Arrested

Florida Influencer Shares Videos of Having Sex With Pet Chihuahua, Arrested

Florida woman, who referred to herself as a "dog mom," was taken into custody after police received an anonymous tip in January alerting them to the disturbing content.

Florida Influencer Shares Videos of Having Sex With Pet Chihuahua, Arrested


A Florida-based content creator, Logan Guminski, has been arrested after authorities discovered videos of her engaging in sexual acts with her pet chihuahua, which she had uploaded to her Instagram account with 15,000 followers.

The 27-year-old woman, who referred to herself as a “dog mom,” was taken into custody after police received an anonymous tip in January alerting them to the disturbing content. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the footage showed Guminski performing sexual acts with the dog, sparking outrage among social media users and animal rights advocates.

Following the tip-off, Florida police launched an investigation, which led to her arrest on two chargesâ€”engaging in sexual activity with an animal and recording the act. During questioning, Guminski reportedly admitted to receiving $500 (approximately â‚¹43,000) from a social media user in exchange for additional videos of the abuse.

Authorities found multiple videos and photos on her devices, further solidifying the case against her. “This is a deeply troubling case of animal cruelty and exploitation,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “We are committed to ensuring justice is served.”

On March 22, Guminski was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 22. Meanwhile, animal welfare organizations have called for stricter laws to prevent such incidents, emphasizing the need for harsher penalties for those involved in acts of animal abuse.

As the investigation continues, authorities are also looking into whether Guminski may have distributed similar content to other individuals. Her social media accounts, which previously featured affectionate images with her pets, have since been taken down.

newsx

