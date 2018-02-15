A 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida opened fired in the school campus on Wednesday, killing at least 17 people while injuring several others in the sabotage. The gunman, identified as Nikolas Cruz, was arrested by the police shortly after the incident. He had been expelled from the school for disciplinary reasons and was not in a good mental state, as per reports.

Students and school officials can be seen fleeing from the shooting site in videos shared on social media | Photo: Screengrab from a video of the incident shared on Twitter |

A Florida school on Wednesday witnessed an unprecedented havoc created by a former student who was expelled from the school. At least seventeen people were killed and several others injured after a 19-year-old opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. The accused was arrested later by the local police, as per reports. The incident took place after the school was dismissed for the day but a majority of students were inside and the third floor of the school building was targeted by the gunman, who is said to be in a disturbed mental condition.

Shortly after the incident, videos from the shooting site were shared by various news outlets and some people also shared a few footages on social media. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland is 72 km in the north of Miami. Soon after the news broke, security officials raced to the site and rescued the students, asking them to evacuate the area as soon as possible. As per reports, several students had first heard gunshots and immediately pressed the fire alarm. A student, who had her classes on the third floor, told a newspaper that students in the class next to her had left the door open and were shot one by one.

The police confirmed the gunman’s identity as Nikolas Cruz, a former student of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who had been expelled for disciplinary reasons. The officials also confirmed that Cruz was the only one involved in the shooting and was arrested quickly by the officials. He had shared some disturbing posts on social media before the shooting incident, confirmed Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel. The gunman did not escape and easily surrendered before the police, Israel added.

“It’s a horrific situation. It’s just a horrible day for us,” said Broward County Public Schools Supt. Robert Runcie.

Police vehicles and ambulances soon swamped the area and the injured were provided immediate assistance. Among the dead, twelve students were killed inside the school building, two were shot outside the school and one was targeted while fleeing away. Two others reportedly succumbed to their injuries in the hospital while being treated. Victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital, as per a Los Angeles Times report. The injured and dead also included adults and not just students.

US President Donald Trump tweeted out his condolences to the affected families and expressed grief over the dreadful incident. “My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school,” Trump tweeted. “Just spoke to Governor Rick Scott. We are working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting,” he wrote.

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

The shooting massacre has once again incited the long pertaining debate of gun rights in the US which are protected by the Second Amendment of the US Constitution. This is the 18th shooting incident in the US schools so far this year. Many such incidents have caused less or no casualties but a majority of them have seen many students lose their lives.