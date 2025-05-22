Florida Republicans Hit Record Voter Registration Lead, Trump Celebrates

U.S. President Donald Trump hailed a series of Republican wins in Florida on Thursday, highlighting a growing voter registration advantage for the GOP in the battleground state.

U.S. President Donald Trump hailed a series of Republican wins in Florida on Thursday, highlighting a growing voter registration advantage for the GOP in the battleground state. In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump pointed to a 1.25 million voter registration lead over Democrats — the largest ever recorded in Florida.

Donald Trump Truth Social 05.22.25 02:28 PM EST Another very big and successful week of WINS for Republicans in Florida, a State that I love, and WON BIG, in 2016, 2020, and 2024. The Republican Party of Florida's Voter Registration lead over Democrats is now over 1.25 Million –… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 22, 2025

Miami-Dade Turns Red in Registration Numbers

The former President noted that Miami-Dade County, Florida’s most populous and long seen as a Democratic stronghold, has now flipped to a Republican majority in voter registration. “TRUMP was the first Republican Presidential Candidate to win Miami-Dade since 1988,” he wrote, recalling his 2020 victory in the county.

Republicans now hold a voter registration edge in 59 of Florida’s 67 counties, according to Trump’s statement. He described the shift as a “New and Record Level of SUCCESS” and credited the ongoing political momentum to his influence and past electoral victories in the state.

Trump ended his message with gratitude and a call to action: “THANK YOU FLORIDA — MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Florida, once considered a swing state, has seen a steady Republican tilt in recent election cycles, with Trump winning the state in 2016, 2020, and again in 2024. The voter registration figures now add further weight to the GOP’s growing hold in the Sunshine State.

