Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Florida State University Shooting: Students Show Bravery Amid Chaos

Florida State University Shooting: Students Show Bravery Amid Chaos

In a harrowing incident at Florida State University (FSU) on Thursday, students were forced to rely on quick thinking and presence of mind as a mass shooting unfolded on campus.

Florida State University Shooting: Students Show Bravery Amid Chaos


In a harrowing incident at Florida State University (FSU) on Thursday, students were forced to rely on quick thinking and presence of mind as a mass shooting unfolded on campus. With two dead and at least six injured, the tragic episode exposed the harsh realities students face during such crises.

Gum, Grit and Survival Instincts

As gunshots rang out near the Student Union around 11:20 am ET, students scrambled for safety. Inside one classroom, Jeffrey LaFray and his classmates worked with their teacher to block the shooter’s view. Lacking tape to cover the windows, they resorted to chewing gum to stick paper over the glass.

“The teacher was asking if any of us had tape to tape up some paper. And no one had tape, so some of us just got out our gum and started chewing,” LaFray told ABC’s Good Morning America.

Elsewhere on campus, Madison Askins, a graduate student, was shot in the back while walking with a friend. She survived by pretending to be dead. “I fell to the ground, kept my eyes shut, and played dead… I released all the muscles in my body and held my breath,” she recalled. Askins stayed still even as she heard the shooter reload his weapon.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The suspect, 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner—son of a Leon County Sheriff’s deputy—was eventually shot and apprehended by police. He is believed to have used his mother’s firearm during the attack. The university was placed on lockdown until around 3 pm EDT, with the area near the shooting cordoned off for investigation.

Must Read: Terrifying Wildfire Tears Through Swain County: 90 Acres Burned As Residents Ordered To Evacuate

Filed under

Florida State University Shooting

Colin Farrell shares his

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?
newsx

Florida State University Shooting: Students Show Bravery Amid Chaos
newsx

Darbhanga Teen Declared Dead Returns Home After 70 Days, Claims He Was Kidnapped to Nepal
newsx

‘Bloody Shit Show’, Omar Abdullah Slams Delhi Airport Chaos After Flight Diversion To Jaipur
Shohei Ohtani and wife Ma

Who Is Mamiko Tanaka, The Wife Of Shohei Ohtani And New Mom To Their First...
Swain County wildfire spa

Terrifying Wildfire Tears Through Swain County: 90 Acres Burned As Residents Ordered To Evacuate
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

Darbhanga Teen Declared Dead Returns Home After 70 Days, Claims He Was Kidnapped to Nepal

Darbhanga Teen Declared Dead Returns Home After 70 Days, Claims He Was Kidnapped to Nepal

‘Bloody Shit Show’, Omar Abdullah Slams Delhi Airport Chaos After Flight Diversion To Jaipur

‘Bloody Shit Show’, Omar Abdullah Slams Delhi Airport Chaos After Flight Diversion To Jaipur

Who Is Mamiko Tanaka, The Wife Of Shohei Ohtani And New Mom To Their First Child?

Who Is Mamiko Tanaka, The Wife Of Shohei Ohtani And New Mom To Their First...

Terrifying Wildfire Tears Through Swain County: 90 Acres Burned As Residents Ordered To Evacuate

Terrifying Wildfire Tears Through Swain County: 90 Acres Burned As Residents Ordered To Evacuate

Entertainment

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film Sets

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave