‘For a Better Life’: CIA Releases Chinese Videos Over Social Media To Lure Chinese Spies; All You Need To Know About The Viral Espionage Tactics

The CIA is stepping into new territory. On Thursday, the agency released two short videos in Chinese, asking frustrated Chinese government officials to leak secrets to the United States. The goal? To tap into the minds of people fed up with how things work inside China’s Communist Party.

The videos were posted in Mandarin on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. They tell stories of imaginary Chinese officials who feel trapped by the system and want to protect their families’ future. In both clips, the characters secretly reach out to the CIA, hoping for a fresh start.

Stories of Doubt and Disappointment

One of the videos is titled “Why I Contacted CIA: To Take Control of My Fate”. It follows a party member who starts feeling used and disposable. The message is emotional and personal.

“As I rise within the party, I watch those above me being discarded like worn-out shoes, but now I realise that my fate was just as precarious as theirs,” the man says in Mandarin, while the camera shows a fancy dining table with empty chairs—suggesting people in power often end up alone or abandoned.

In another line, he says, “My family’s fate cannot rest in their hands,” just before the screen shows him using a tablet to reach out to the CIA. The video ends with the CIA’s logo and special instructions on how to contact them securely through the dark web.

The second video, “Why I Contacted CIA: For a Better Life”, follows a similar storyline—someone feeling cornered, looking for a way out.

Part of a Bigger Strategy

These videos aren’t random. They’re part of a larger CIA effort that started in October. The agency is trying to get informants from countries like China, Iran, and North Korea—nations where the US sees major security threats.

The CIA has shared encrypted contact info online, hoping people inside these governments will be able to find it and reach out. Even though China heavily censors the internet, the agency thinks its messages are making it through.

“If it weren’t working, we wouldn’t be making more videos,” a CIA official told Reuters, hinting that the campaign is having some impact.

CIA Chief Calls China the Biggest Threat Yet

John Ratcliffe, the CIA Director, didn’t hold back when talking about the challenge China poses.

“No adversary had ever posed a more formidable challenge to the US than the CCP,” he said. “It is intent on dominating the world economically, militarily, and technologically. Our agency must continue responding to this threat with urgency, creativity, and grit, and these videos are just one of the ways we are doing this.”

In other words, the CIA sees the Chinese Communist Party as a major concern—and these videos are just one tool being used to push back.

China Hasn’t Responded Yet, But Has Complained Before

China’s embassy in Washington didn’t reply to requests for a comment this time. But in the past, they’ve slammed similar efforts, accusing the US of spreading lies about China.

The Chinese government is known for its strict control over online content, making it tough for most people to see foreign media. Still, the CIA believes that at least some users are finding ways around those blocks and watching the videos.