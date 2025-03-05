For How Long Did Donald Trump Speak? POTUS Sets A New Record With Congress Session Speech

Trump has consistently delivered long and detailed speeches, using the platform to outline policy goals, achievements, and criticisms of his opponents.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress, concluding his speech with the words, “Thank you, God bless you, and God bless America.” His address lasted over an hour and 39 minutes, making it the longest speech delivered by a president during their first Joint Session of Congress.

Trump’s first joint session address in 2017 was significantly shorter, spanning just over an hour, making this year’s speech over 20 minutes longer.

Trump’s Longest Speeches on Record

1. 2024 Republican National Convention Acceptance Speech

On July 18, 2024, during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Trump spoke for 92 minutes (1 hour and 32 minutes) while formally accepting the Republican presidential nomination.

2. 2019 Michigan Rally

During a campaign event in Battle Creek, Michigan, on December 19, 2019, Trump delivered an extended speech of over two hours (approximately 120 minutes). This rally took place a day before his first impeachment vote.

3. CPAC 2019 Speech – Longest Public Address

Trump’s longest-ever public speech took place at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on March 2, 2019. He spoke for approximately 122 minutes (2 hours and 2 minutes), covering a wide range of topics.

4. State of the Union Addresses

Trump’s State of the Union (SOTU) speeches have also been among the longest in history:

2018 SOTU: 80 minutes

2019 SOTU: 82 minutes and 25 seconds (third-longest in history)

2020 SOTU: 78 minutes

Trump has consistently delivered long and detailed speeches, using the platform to outline policy goals, achievements, and criticisms of his opponents. His latest joint session address continues this trend, setting new records for length and content.