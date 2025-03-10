Williams and Wilmore launched aboard the Boeing Starliner on June 5, 2024, for what was initially planned as a 10-day trip.

What was originally meant to be a 10-day mission to the International Space Station (ISS) has turned into an unexpected 10-month stay for NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore.

The duo, who were left without a ride home due to technical failures with the Boeing Starliner, are finally set to return aboard SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission as early as March 16, according to NASA officials.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mission Extended Due to Boeing Starliner Malfunctions

Williams and Wilmore launched aboard the Boeing Starliner on June 5, 2024, for what was initially planned as a 10-day trip. However, upon reaching the ISS, the spacecraft encountered thruster malfunctions during docking maneuvers, prompting an extensive review by NASA and Boeing.

After months of investigation, NASA deemed the Starliner spacecraft unsafe for the astronauts’ return journey, and the vehicle was sent back to Earth without its crew in September 2024. This left Williams and Wilmore stranded in space, awaiting an alternative plan for their return.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

NASA Turns to SpaceX for Astronauts’ Return

To bring the stranded astronauts home, NASA decided to reassign them to SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission. Originally launched in September 2024, Crew-9 had only two members—NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov—allowing room for Williams and Wilmore on the return leg.

Crew-9’s return was initially scheduled for February 2025, following a six-month stay at the ISS. However, logistical delays led NASA to reschedule their journey, aligning it with the launch of Crew-10.

Crew-10 Launch to Set Stage for Crew-9’s Return

The Crew-10 mission is set for launch on March 12, 2025, from Kennedy Space Center. This mission will transport four astronauts to the ISS:

Anne McClain (NASA)

Nichole Ayers (NASA)

Takuya Onishi (JAXA – Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency)

Kirill Peskov (Roscosmos – Russia)

Due to construction delays, the team will fly on the Endurance capsule instead of a new Crew Dragon spacecraft as originally planned.

Crew-10, SpaceX, and @NASA completed a full rehearsal of launch day activities pic.twitter.com/jaHNri4LDE — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 10, 2025

Return Timeline for Crew-9 and Williams-Wilmore

If the Crew-10 launch proceeds as scheduled, Crew-9 will:

Begin handover operations on March 14-15, 2025

Undock from the ISS on March 16, 2025

However, if Crew-10’s launch is delayed, the return of Crew-9 and the stranded astronauts will also be postponed. Backup launch windows for Crew-10 are:

March 13 at 7:35 PM (shifting Crew-9’s return to March 17)

March 14 at 7:04 PM (shifting Crew-9’s return to March 18)

Final Countdown to a Long-Awaited Homecoming

NASA’s Williams and Wilmore have spent an unexpected 10 months in space, far beyond their planned 10-day mission.

As Crew-10 prepares for launch, the world eagerly awaits their long-overdue return, marking the end of a mission full of challenges, delays, and historic resilience.