On March 18, 2025, Google LLC announced a definitive agreement to acquire Wiz Inc., a leading New York-based cybersecurity firm, for $32 billion. This marks Google’s biggest all-cash acquisition to date as the company aims to integrate Wiz into its Google Cloud business.

Boosting Cloud Security in the AI Era

According to Google’s official statement, this acquisition is a strategic investment aimed at enhancing cloud security and expanding multicloud capabilities. With the increasing role of AI and cloud services, Google Cloud plans to strengthen its security infrastructure to protect businesses and government operations.

Google’s Chief Executive Officer, Sundar Pichai, highlighted the significance of this deal, stating, “From the very beginning, Google has prioritized security, making us a leader in online safety. With businesses and governments increasingly relying on the cloud, they demand stronger security solutions and greater flexibility in cloud computing. By joining forces, Google Cloud and Wiz will drive innovation in cloud security and multicloud adoption.”

Impact on Alphabet’s Stock Performance

Following the announcement, Alphabet Inc.’s stock (Google’s parent company) saw a slight increase. Shares were trading at $164.34 in the pre-market session, up 0.07% from the previous close of $164.29 on the Nasdaq Composite index.

How Will Wiz Operate Post-Acquisition?

Despite the acquisition, Wiz’s products will remain available across major cloud providers such as:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Azure

Oracle Cloud

Google intends to use Wiz’s expertise to fortify its cloud security, counter cyber threats, and accelerate AI-driven security solutions.

Previous Acquisition Attempt & Antitrust Concerns

According to Reuters, Google initially offered $23 billion to acquire Wiz Inc. in 2024, but the deal was delayed due to antitrust concerns surrounding big tech acquisitions.

With this acquisition, Google Cloud aims to develop a comprehensive security platform that automates cyber threat detection, risk management, and security infrastructure. The collaboration is expected to enhance cybersecurity standards worldwide as businesses navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape.

