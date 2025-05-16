Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation banning the addition of fluoride to public drinking water, making Florida the second US state to enact such a prohibition after Utah.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed legislation banning the addition of fluoride to public drinking water across the state, making Florida the second state in the U.S. to enact such a prohibition after Utah, The Associated Press reported.

According to the report, DeSantis signed the bill at a public event in Dade City, despite opposition from dentists, public health experts and local officials. The law, which goes into effect on July 1, will require local governments to remove fluoride and other specified additives from water systems statewide.

“Yes, use fluoride for your teeth, that’s fine, but forcing it in the water supply is basically forced medication on people,” DeSantis said during the signing ceremony, according to AP.

“They don’t have a choice, you’re taking that away from them.”

The measure was passed by Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature last month. Several local governments, including Miami-Dade County, have already moved to comply.

Earlier this month, county commissioners voted to override a veto by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and proceed with removing fluoride from the county’s water supply, the report said.

In a statement defending her veto, Levine Cava warned of the potential health consequences. “Water fluoridation is a safe, effective, and efficient way to maintain dental health in our county – and halting it could have long-lasting health consequences, especially for our most vulnerable families.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has long endorsed the fluoridation of public water supplies as a landmark public health achievement. The agency notes that fluoride helps strengthen teeth and prevent cavities by replenishing minerals lost during everyday wear and tear. Fluoridation has been credited with significantly reducing rates of tooth decay across the U.S.

However, critics have raised concerns about overexposure. High fluoride intake has been linked to dental fluorosis—white spots or streaks on teeth—and, in some studies, potential impacts on brain development. These concerns have gained traction in some conservative circles, particularly following advocacy from U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has pushed for an end to water fluoridation nationwide.

DeSantis, flanked at the bill signing by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, reiterated his administration’s stance on personal health autonomy.

