Foreign Affairs Expert Weighs In: India Should Take Firm Stance on Bangladesh Trade

India’s decision to clamp down on land port trade with Bangladesh is being seen as a strong signal of its strategic alertness. According to foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev, this action reflects growing concerns about emerging narratives in Bangladesh that challenge India’s territorial integrity.

He described the move as a calculated response to rising tensions and the promotion of ideologies like “Greater Bangla” and “Sultanate Bangla” in Bangladesh, which controversially include Indian regions such as Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of the Northeast.

Warning Shot Against Expansionist Ideas

Sachdev told ANI that such developments required a firm reply from India.

“The way Bangladesh is going, it was necessary for India to take some strict action. By blocking the trade routes over land from Bangladesh, India is signalling that we are noticing and taking with due consideration and seriousness what Bangladesh is doing. In Bangladesh, some movements have started for ‘Greater Bangla’ and ‘Sultanate Bangla’, which include Bihar, Jharkhand and the Northeast of India on their map,” he said.

He added that the timing of this step was also crucial. With India already navigating tensions with Pakistan, Bangladesh’s pressure tactics called for a decisive stand.

“It is now high time for India to be strict with Bangladesh… Bangladesh is also trying to put pressure on India amid India-Pakistan tensions,” Sachdev remarked.

Economic Impact Likely to Hurt Dhaka

According to Sachdev, the trade restriction will create economic headwinds for Bangladesh. The country, already grappling with economic troubles, could find it difficult to reroute its exports or find alternative buyers.

“By acting strictly and restricting trade to only incoming from the ports of Kolkata and Nhava Sheva in Mumbai, we are looking to decrease our imports from Bangladesh. So, essentially, Bangladesh’s exports will suffer… We are buyers; we could buy from somewhere else, as normally it’s easier if you’re a buyer, but as a seller, it is difficult to sell your goods,” he explained.

He emphasized that while India has the flexibility to shift its sourcing, Bangladesh’s trade position is more vulnerable.

“Bangladesh will face problems with regard to its trade, particularly when its economy is in tatters… So by taking this strict and clear action, I think India is standing firm and saying that, even if we engage with Pakistan, we are not distracted. We are paying attention to what Bangladesh is doing,” Sachdev added.

Strategic Shift in Bilateral Trade Relations

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) earlier noted that the new restrictions could impact goods worth around USD 770 million—nearly 42% of India’s total imports from Bangladesh.

These measures follow the Commerce Ministry’s order to restrict land port imports from Bangladesh, with immediate effect. The directive, issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), is seen as a reaction to Bangladesh’s recent policies targeting Indian exports.

Among the goods now facing tighter controls are ready-made garments and processed foods. As per the new rule, these items can only be imported through the seaports of Nhava Sheva in Mumbai and Kolkata, effectively shutting the door on land-based trade routes.

This shift marks a notable departure from previously smoother trade ties, which are now strained by tariff decisions and transit fee demands on Indian cargo by Dhaka.

