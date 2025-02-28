Foreign Aid Groups Ask US Supreme Court To Require Trump To Release Funds

The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing a case that could block the Trump administration's freeze on foreign aid, which has disrupted critical humanitarian efforts worldwide. Aid organizations are challenging the freeze, claiming it exceeds presidential authority and harms vulnerable communities.

The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing a key case that could determine the future of American foreign aid. An interim order from Chief Justice John Roberts has granted the Court more time to consider the Trump administration’s request to block a ruling that temporarily overturned a decision to freeze payments to foreign aid groups. The Court set a Friday deadline for organizations to respond.

Trump’s ‘America First’ Policy Threatens Global Aid

On January 20, the Republican president, Donald Trump, marked his return to office with a sweeping executive order to pause all foreign aid for 90 days. This order led to the suspension of critical USAID operations worldwide, threatening life-saving food and medical aid to vulnerable communities and creating chaos in global humanitarian relief efforts.

Lawsuits Challenge Trump’s Freeze on Foreign Aid

Aid organizations have filed lawsuits against the Trump administration, claiming that the foreign aid freeze exceeded the president’s authority under U.S. federal law and the Constitution. These lawsuits argue that the administration’s actions effectively dismantle an independent federal agency and cancel funding authorized by Congress. Among the plaintiffs are high-profile organizations like the AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition, Journalism Development Network, DAI Global, and refugee aid group HIAS.

Frozen Aid Payments Amid Legal Battles

Despite a temporary restraining order from U.S. District Judge Ali, which ordered the release of frozen payments to aid groups, the Trump administration has refused to comply fully. Ali’s February 25 ruling focused on payments for work done before February 13, when he issued an earlier restraining order. The administration has largely ignored these orders, leading to ongoing legal disputes.

The Justice Department’s Argument: Overreach and Delays

In filings to the Supreme Court, U.S. Justice Department lawyers argue that the lower court’s order constitutes judicial overreach. They contend that the administration has been given insufficient time to review the legitimacy of invoices and ensure proper oversight of foreign aid payments. The Justice Department has warned that processing full payments could take weeks.

Trump and Musk’s Efforts to Reshape the Federal Government

Throughout his presidency, Trump, supported by advisor Elon Musk, has pursued an agenda focused on downsizing the federal government. This includes dismantling agencies, firing thousands of workers, and reshaping the leadership of independent agencies like USAID.

USAID’s Critical Role in Global Aid

USAID, which manages about 60% of U.S. foreign assistance, distributed nearly $44 billion in aid in the 2023 fiscal year. It provides vital assistance to approximately 130 countries, supporting global development and humanitarian projects. The continued freeze on aid jeopardizes these efforts and raises concerns about the future of U.S. foreign aid.