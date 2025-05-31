Home
Saturday, May 31, 2025
  Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Visits Washington To Deepen India-U.S Strategic Ties

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Visits Washington To Deepen India-U.S Strategic Ties

Foreign Secretary Misri also met Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Michael Faulkender to discuss strengthening economic and financial cooperation.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Visits Washington To Deepen India-U.S Strategic Ties

Vikram Misri


In a major diplomatic outreach, Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri concluded a three-day visit to Washington, D.C., from May 27–29, 2025. The visit aimed to advance the strategic momentum set during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States on February 13, 2025, where the India-U.S. COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century was launched. Deputy National Security Advisor Shri Pavan Kapoor accompanied the Foreign Secretary as part of the Indian delegation.

During the visit, Foreign Secretary Misri engaged in high-level meetings with senior officials across key U.S. departments, including the State Department, National Security Council, Department of Defense, Treasury, and Commerce. These discussions spanned defense cooperation, trade, technology, and global security frameworks, reinforcing the growing India-U.S. partnership.

At a luncheon with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, both sides reaffirmed their shared vision of strengthening ties based on the “Three Ts” Technology, Trade, and Talent. They agreed that these would be the defining pillars of the bilateral relationship in the coming decades.

Key focus areas

In separate meetings with Deputy Secretary of Defense Steve Feinberg and Under Secretary for Policy Elbridge Colby, India and the U.S. reiterated their commitment to an enhanced defense partnership. Key focus areas included joint military exercises, defense co-production and co-development, intelligence sharing, and improving interoperability between the two armed forces.

Foreign Secretary Misri also met Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Michael Faulkender to discuss strengthening economic and financial cooperation. Discussions included coordination on international financial institutions and upcoming Financial Action Task Force (FATF) engagements.

With U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce Jeffrey Kessler, the conversation centered on the India-U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement and removing regulatory bottlenecks. Both sides stressed the need to accelerate cooperation in critical and emerging technologies and agreed to convene the next Strategic Trade Dialogue soon.

Furthering the agenda set by COMPACT, both nations held inter-agency consultations on key strategic issues, including energy security, counter-terrorism, the Indian Ocean Strategic Venture, and multilateral platforms like the Quad, I2U2, and IMEEC. Special emphasis was placed on the TRUST initiative, aimed at promoting resilient and transparent technology ecosystems.

Additionally, Foreign Secretary Misri and DNSA Kapoor chaired a high-level roundtable with industry leaders, exploring avenues to deepen collaboration in frontier technologies. They also held wide-ranging discussions with members of the think tank community, touching upon regional security, global governance, and the future of the India-U.S. comprehensive global strategic partnership.

This visit reaffirms India’s strategic commitment to deepening ties with the United States across defense, trade, technology, and global governance further positioning the India-U.S. relationship as a key driver of global stability in the 21st century.

