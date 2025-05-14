Former Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid Flees To Thailand At 3 AM Wearing Lungi

Former Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid quietly fled the country at 3 AM, boarding a Thai Airways flight from Dhaka’s international airport, sparking a political storm. His departure, amid ongoing investigations into his involvement in last year’s anti-Sheikh Hasina protests, has led to swift actions from the interim government and calls for accountability from opposition groups like Students Against Discrimination.

In the early hours of the morning, at 3 AM, former President of Bangladesh Mohammad Abdul Hamid boarded a Thai Airways flight from Dhaka’s international airport, leaving the country while most citizens were still asleep. His sudden departure has raised questions and prompted swift action from the interim government, which has suspended and transferred several officials. A high-level investigation has been launched into the incident.

Abdul Hamid Flees: Investigation Underway

The 81-year-old former president, who served two terms as Bangladesh’s head of state from 2013 to 2023, is currently under investigation for his role in the crackdown on protesters during the anti-Sheikh Hasina protests last year. He has been named as an accused in at least one murder case filed in connection with the 2024 protests, which were marked by violent clashes. The protests were triggered by opposition demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hamid is named in a murder case lodged at Kishoreganj Sadar police station on January 14, 2024, along with several key figures including Hasina and her family members – Sheikh Rehana, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, and Saima Wazed Putul. Former Minister Obaidul Quader is also a co-accused in the case.

In response to Hamid’s departure, the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has formed a high-level committee, headed by Education Adviser CR Abrar, to probe the circumstances surrounding the former president’s flight to Thailand, as reported by the United News of Bangladesh.

Sudden Departure of Abdul Hamid Sparks Debate

According to Indian Bangla dailies such as Pratidin and Bartaman, police officers have been suspended and transferred following Hamid’s departure. Sources report that he left for Thailand in a lungi, accompanied by his brother and brother-in-law, ostensibly for medical treatment. However, his political opponents have voiced suspicions that his exit is an attempt to escape potential prosecution in Bangladesh. CCTV images have surfaced showing Hamid in a wheelchair, further fueling these claims.

The Students Against Discrimination (SAD), a group that emerged during the anti-reservation protests, has called for punitive measures against those responsible for allowing Hamid to leave the country within a 24-hour window. “This was a clear violation of the system, and those responsible must be held accountable,” SAD representatives told PTI.

Political Opponents Suggest Presidential Permission

Bangladeshi politician Hannan Masud has alleged that Hamid’s flight was orchestrated with the tacit approval of those in power, particularly President Mohammed Shahabuddin Chuppu, in order to shield him from prosecution. The claims were echoed in a report by Amader Somoy.y

Before becoming president, Hamid was a Member of Parliament with the Awami League, the political party led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He began his political career in the Chhatra League, the student wing of the Awami League, which was banned by the interim government in October 2024.

In February, during the Bulldozer Programme, radical groups targeted and demolished several homes, including Hamid’s residence. The destruction also affected the historic Dhanmondi 32 house, which had been transformed into a museum dedicated to the legacy of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding leader of Bangladesh.

