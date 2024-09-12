Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia Admitted to Hospital

Khaleda Zia, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, was admitted to the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka early Thursday morning.

Khaleda Zia, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was admitted to the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka early Thursday morning, according to reports.

Hospital Admission Details

The 79-year-old Zia arrived at the hospital from her residence in Gulshan around 1:40 am. Sayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP media cell, confirmed the news to the Dhaka Tribune. Upon arrival, Zia was placed in a private cabin as the medical board recommended a series of tests.

Professor AZM Zahid Hossain, her physician, stated, “The next course of her treatment will be determined after reviewing the test results.” Zia had previously received treatment at the same hospital and returned home on August 21 after a 45-day stay.

Recent Developments and Health Issues

Zia’s admission follows a period of significant legal and health challenges. She had been under house arrest for five years but was released following an order from Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin on August 6. The order came after her arch-rival, Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government fell on August 5, leading to Zia’s acquittal of all charges.

Zia’s health has been a concern for some time. She suffers from multiple ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues affecting her kidney, lung, heart, and eyes. On June 23, she underwent a successful procedure to have a pacemaker installed, performed by a team of specialist doctors.

Ongoing Medical Concerns

Her doctors have advised sending her abroad for further treatment since she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis in November 2021. Despite this recommendation, Zia has continued to receive treatment in Bangladesh.

Earlier this month, Zia was acquitted in five separate cases, including allegations related to celebrating a “fake birthday” and supporting war criminals. These legal victories came after a period of intense political and judicial scrutiny.

Political Career

Khaleda Zia served as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh twice: first from March 1991 to March 1996 and again from June 2001 to October 2006. Her health and legal battles have been a significant focus of both national and international news in recent months.

