As the NXT session began, the first key guest on the list was Mr. Tomohiko Taniguchi, former Foreign Policy Advisor to Late PM Shinzo Abe. Foreign Policy Advisor Taniguchi joined via video conferencing, where he was invited to speak on 'NXT in India-Japan.'

As the NXT session began, the first key guest on the list was Mr. Tomohiko Taniguchi, former Foreign Policy Advisor to Late PM Shinzo Abe. Foreign Policy Advisor Taniguchi joined via video conferencing, where he was invited to speak on ‘NXT in India-Japan.’

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘China Is The Biggest Challenge’, says Mr Tomohiko Taniguchi

Former Foreign Policy Advisor talks about the biggest challenges. He said, “China is going to be bigger and more powerful. People often argue that the Chinese economy is gradually losing its steam.” Further, he said, “Let’s be pessimists first before us being optimistic. And by the way, in order for any leader of any nation to lead his or her nation, the leader has to be an optimist for the future.”

“At the NXT Conclave 2025 event, Mr. Tomohiko Taniguchi, Former Foreign Policy Advisor to the Late PM Shinzo Abe, stated, ‘China’s economic growth has deviated from traditional patterns that have long defined global development.'”#NxtConclave #TheFutureIsNxt #NxtConclave2025… pic.twitter.com/vdHtUWJ3Q0 Advertisement · Scroll to continue — NXT (@nxt_conclave) February 28, 2025

Taniguchi talks about the economic challenges of Japan, “If you look at such countries as Bangladesh that are gaining traction in their economic development, one can be optimistic for us. I have not spoken about Japan. Japan poses its own domestic challenges. The population declined. Graying society. One can easily be very pessimistic about the future of Japan. Let’s look at the other side of the same coin.

Tomohiko Taniguchi Calls ‘India’s Future Is Promising’

Former Foreign Policy Advisor Taniguchi talks about India. He said, “I think India’s future is among the most promising. An optimist stick promises elements about which one can be optimistic because India, since its independence, has experienced a lot of challenges and a lot of zigzagging experiences. Nonetheless, India has stayed democratic, and India has never, ever failed to change. To introduce the next administration into India in a peaceful manner.”

NXT Conclave: What It Is About?

As nations navigate complex economic landscapes, rapid technological advancements, and the urgency of sustainability, NXT Conclave 2025 served as a catalyst for action. Designed to accelerate innovation, influence global policymaking, and foster strategic collaborations, NXT play a defining role in shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies.

Watch the whole session here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>