Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Former Foreign Policy Advisor Tomohiko Taniguchi Speaks About Economic Challenges, Says ‘India’s Future Is Promising’| NXT Conclave

Former Foreign Policy Advisor Tomohiko Taniguchi Speaks About Economic Challenges, Says ‘India’s Future Is Promising’| NXT Conclave

As the NXT session began, the first key guest on the list was Mr. Tomohiko Taniguchi, former Foreign Policy Advisor to Late PM Shinzo Abe. Foreign Policy Advisor Taniguchi joined via video conferencing, where he was invited to speak on 'NXT in India-Japan.'

Former Foreign Policy Advisor Tomohiko Taniguchi Speaks About Economic Challenges, Says ‘India’s Future Is Promising’| NXT Conclave

Tomohiko Taniguchi


As the NXT session began, the first key guest on the list was Mr. Tomohiko Taniguchi, former Foreign Policy Advisor to Late PM Shinzo Abe. Foreign Policy Advisor Taniguchi joined via video conferencing, where he was invited to speak on ‘NXT in India-Japan.’

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘China Is The Biggest Challenge’, says Mr Tomohiko Taniguchi

Former Foreign Policy Advisor talks about the biggest challenges. He said, “China is going to be bigger and more powerful. People often argue that the Chinese economy is gradually losing its steam.” Further, he said, “Let’s be pessimists first before us being optimistic. And by the way, in order for any leader of any nation to lead his or her nation, the leader has to be an optimist for the future.”

Taniguchi talks about the economic challenges of Japan, “If you look at such countries as Bangladesh that are gaining traction in their economic development, one can be optimistic for us. I have not spoken about Japan. Japan poses its own domestic challenges. The population declined. Graying society. One can easily be very pessimistic about the future of Japan. Let’s look at the other side of the same coin.

Tomohiko Taniguchi Calls ‘India’s Future Is Promising’

Former Foreign Policy Advisor Taniguchi talks about India. He said, “I think India’s future is among the most promising. An optimist stick promises elements about which one can be optimistic because India, since its independence, has experienced a lot of challenges and a lot of zigzagging experiences. Nonetheless, India has stayed democratic, and India has never, ever failed to change. To introduce the next administration into India in a peaceful manner.”

NXT Conclave: What It Is About?

As nations navigate complex economic landscapes, rapid technological advancements, and the urgency of sustainability, NXT Conclave 2025 served as a catalyst for action. Designed to accelerate innovation, influence global policymaking, and foster strategic collaborations, NXT play a defining role in shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies.

Watch the whole session here:

 

Filed under

NXT NXT Conclave 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Very Special, Probably Beyond A Bromance: Keith Vaz On India And US Relations | NXT Conclave

Very Special, Probably Beyond A Bromance: Keith Vaz On India And US Relations | NXT...

Terror Case: Delhi HC Issues Notice To NIA In An Appeal Of PFI Leader

Terror Case: Delhi HC Issues Notice To NIA In An Appeal Of PFI Leader

‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised’: Envoy Philipp Ackermann On India Overtaking Germany in Coming Years | NXT Conclave

‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised’: Envoy Philipp Ackermann On India Overtaking Germany in Coming Years | NXT...

Panel Discussion On IMEC, Panelists Discuss About ‘Geoeconomics’ & ‘relationship Between UAE And Israel’ | NXT Conclave

Panel Discussion On IMEC, Panelists Discuss About ‘Geoeconomics’ & ‘relationship Between UAE And Israel’ |...

AI Sovereignty Should Be The Real Goal, Says Dinkar Jain, Vice President of AI & Marketplace, Uber | NXT Conclave

AI Sovereignty Should Be The Real Goal, Says Dinkar Jain, Vice President of AI &...

Entertainment

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing Away At 66

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman- Deets Inside!

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman-

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard