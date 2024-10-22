Former Hollywood Mogul Harvey Weinstein Diagnosed With Bone Marrow Cancer: Report

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a type of bone marrow cancer. This announcement follows closely on the heels of his recent indictment on a new sex crime charge just a month ago.

At 72 years old, Weinstein is currently receiving treatment for his condition in a New York prison. According to sources cited by multiple reports, his diagnosis has raised concerns given his already precarious health status. During a brief court appearance in September, Weinstein appeared pale and frail, highlighting the toll his legal battles and imprisonment have taken on him.

In addition to his cancer diagnosis, Weinstein underwent emergency heart surgery last month. Following the procedure, his representative stated that he was “out of danger at the moment,” but his ongoing health issues have raised questions about his well-being as he serves his prison sentence.

Sentencing And Legal Troubles

Weinstein is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence stemming from his conviction on multiple rape charges in California. Furthermore, he was previously found guilty in New York in 2020 of raping an actress and of forcibly performing oral sex on a production assistant, which led to a 23-year sentence in that case. His legal troubles began in earnest in 2017, when allegations of sexual misconduct began to surface, ultimately leading to his downfall.

Impact Of The #MeToo Movement

The allegations against Weinstein acted as a catalyst for the #MeToo movement, which has become a significant force in addressing sexual misconduct in various industries. More than 80 women, including high-profile actresses such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Ashley Judd, have accused him of harassment, sexual assault, or rape.

The movement has sparked a broader conversation about the treatment of women in Hollywood and beyond, advocating for justice and accountability in cases of sexual violence.

MUST READ | Who Will Be Bob Iger’s Successor at Disney? New CEO Announcement in 2026