Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Former Hollywood Mogul Harvey Weinstein Diagnosed With Bone Marrow Cancer: Report

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, 72, has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia while serving a 16-year sentence for sexual assault in a New York prison.

Former Hollywood Mogul Harvey Weinstein Diagnosed With Bone Marrow Cancer: Report

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a type of bone marrow cancer. This announcement follows closely on the heels of his recent indictment on a new sex crime charge just a month ago.

At 72 years old, Weinstein is currently receiving treatment for his condition in a New York prison. According to sources cited by multiple reports, his diagnosis has raised concerns given his already precarious health status. During a brief court appearance in September, Weinstein appeared pale and frail, highlighting the toll his legal battles and imprisonment have taken on him.

In addition to his cancer diagnosis, Weinstein underwent emergency heart surgery last month. Following the procedure, his representative stated that he was “out of danger at the moment,” but his ongoing health issues have raised questions about his well-being as he serves his prison sentence.

Sentencing And Legal Troubles

Weinstein is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence stemming from his conviction on multiple rape charges in California. Furthermore, he was previously found guilty in New York in 2020 of raping an actress and of forcibly performing oral sex on a production assistant, which led to a 23-year sentence in that case. His legal troubles began in earnest in 2017, when allegations of sexual misconduct began to surface, ultimately leading to his downfall.

Impact Of The #MeToo Movement

The allegations against Weinstein acted as a catalyst for the #MeToo movement, which has become a significant force in addressing sexual misconduct in various industries. More than 80 women, including high-profile actresses such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Ashley Judd, have accused him of harassment, sexual assault, or rape.

The movement has sparked a broader conversation about the treatment of women in Hollywood and beyond, advocating for justice and accountability in cases of sexual violence.

MUST READ | Who Will Be Bob Iger’s Successor at Disney? New CEO Announcement in 2026

Filed under

Bone Marrow Cancer harvey weinstein MeToo movement World news
Advertisement

Also Read

Depsang Plain: The Controvercial LAC Between India And China, Why Is It Important?

Depsang Plain: The Controvercial LAC Between India And China, Why Is It Important?

Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of Second Test Against India, Continues Groin Strain Rehab

Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of Second Test Against India, Continues Groin Strain Rehab

Chris Wood Stars In Nottingham Forest’s Win Over Crystal Palace

Chris Wood Stars In Nottingham Forest’s Win Over Crystal Palace

Karni Sena Puts ₹1,11,11,111 Bounty For Encounter Of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Karni Sena Puts ₹1,11,11,111 Bounty For Encounter Of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

New Zealand Releases 15 Women Squad For ODI Against India

New Zealand Releases 15 Women Squad For ODI Against India

Entertainment

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

What Are The Clone Theories About Kanye West and Britney Spears? Kristin Cavallari Makes Bold Claims

What Are The Clone Theories About Kanye West and Britney Spears? Kristin Cavallari Makes Bold

This Is How Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Reacted To Singer Marrying Herself

This Is How Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Reacted To Singer Marrying Herself

Tom Holland To Star In Christopher Nolan’s Next Film: Could This Be His Oscar Break?

Tom Holland To Star In Christopher Nolan’s Next Film: Could This Be His Oscar Break?

“Rest Easy” Justin Bieber Mourns Liam Payne’s Death, Asks Fans To Grieve

“Rest Easy” Justin Bieber Mourns Liam Payne’s Death, Asks Fans To Grieve

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox