Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Former Journalist Claims Donald Trump Is 'Disrespecting the American People'

Bob Woodward, the famed author and former journalist, expressed strong concerns regarding U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choices for key positions in his potential second term.

Former Journalist Claims Donald Trump Is ‘Disrespecting the American People’

Bob Woodward, the famed author and former journalist, expressed strong concerns regarding U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s choices for key positions in his potential second term. Speaking on MSNBC’s Inside With Jen Psaki on November 18, Woodward criticized Trump for surrounding himself with individuals who, in his view, consolidate his power rather than bringing the necessary expertise to crucial roles. Woodward suggested that Trump’s cabinet picks seem more about fortifying his personal influence than ensuring competence.

He said, “Now, you have to ask yourself, why wouldn’t Trump want somebody who at least has some experience? He’s trying to recreate the imperial presidency. He is trying to say, ‘Ah. I can do whatever I want. It’s up to me alone.’”

Questioning the Choice of Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense

Woodward specifically pointed to Pete Hegseth, a former Army National Guard member with no prior experience in Pentagon leadership, who was tapped to lead the Department of Defense. Woodward remarked, “There are all kinds of people with various political persuasions who have enough experience to run the Pentagon, but he picked someone who isn’t even near it.” This raised concerns about the lack of expertise in such a critical role.

Concerns Over Tulsi Gabbard’s Appointment for Director of National Intelligence

Woodward also flagged Tulsi Gabbard’s appointment as Director of National Intelligence, questioning her qualifications for the role. He remarked, “You have to say, ‘What is the goal?’ The goal is to give him all the say, all the power.” He further expressed disbelief at the selection, adding, “It’s almost unconstitutional. Literally, it’s not, but look at it: Why do you want somebody who doesn’t know what they’re doing?”

Woodward Criticizes Trump’s Leadership Approach

In a scathing critique, Woodward compared the situation to a “check engine light” going off while driving into the “wrong store,” implying that the selection of such unqualified individuals for key roles makes no sense. He concluded by stating, “It is a form of giving his middle finger to the American people.”

Trump’s Cabinet Appointments and Internal Disagreements

Despite the criticism, sources indicate that Trump may be reconsidering some of his key picks. There is reportedly growing uncertainty surrounding Howard Lutnick, his initial choice for Treasury Secretary, with hedge fund manager Scott Bessent emerging as a potential alternative. Elon Musk, known for his influence on Trump’s decision-making, weighed in on the debate, stating, “My view [for what it’s worth] is that Bessent is a business-as-usual choice, whereas @howardlutnick will actually enact change. Business-as-usual is driving America bankrupt, so we need change one way or another.”

Filed under

Bob Woodward donald trump United States of America
