Former Malaysian King Sultan Muhammad V has divorced his wife months after news of their wedding emerged. Though, the queen on the other hand still considers Muhammad as her husband and has continued to post pictures of the couple on social media.

When the debate over Triple Talaq is heading in the right direction in India especially after the 2017 verdict of the Supreme Court when it pronounced it invalid, the roots of conventional norms still hold the social structure of the Malaysian society as it’s former king Sultan Muhammad V divorced his wife Rihana Oxana Gorbatenko months after news of their wedding emerged. Rihana is the winner of Miss Russia beauty pageant.

While the queen on the other hand still considers Muhammad as her husband as she continues to post pictures of the couple on social media. The Sultan tendered his resignation as Malaysian Monarch in January after just two years on the throne when reports of the marriage started making rounds last year.

His abdication was the first by a monarch in the Muslim-majority country’s history. On divorce, Mohammad’s lawyer Koh Tien Hua confirmed that the former sultan has irrevocably divorced Rihana Oxana Gorbatenko on June 22, 2019, by three talaqs in accordance with the Syariah laws.

An Islamic court in the northeastern Malaysian state of Kelantan, where Muhammad is still the Sultan had issued a divorce certificate, claimed his lawyer. The wife, on the other hand, asserted that she was unaware of the separation notice or any divorce statements made directly to her.

Triple Talaq is the practice which sees a Muslim man ending his marriage by saying talaq thrice. The practice has been abolished in India though the Muslim clerics have filed a petition against the implementation of the practice after the top court criminalized it in 2017.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App