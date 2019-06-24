Former Pakistan army personnel has exposed the Pakistani army for their role in encouraging terrorism and extremism in the country. The former officer blamed the Pakistan government and its army for supporting terrorism. He said that they should be held responsible for charges of corruption and extremism in courts like political leaders.

The former Pakistan army personnel who later joined Jaish-e-Mohammed, a terror outfit which has carried out several attacks in India, claimed that Pakistan army is responsible for terror attacks which are carried out in other countries as well. He said that he wants a democratic setup should be encouraged in the country rather dictatorship government. He asserted that the dictatorship government run by army generals should be abolished in Pakistan. He said that Pakistani generals encourage terrorism, extremism and caste system in the country. He said such systems should be abolished.

Reacting over the political leadership in Pakistan, he said that like political leaders have been sentenced over corruption charges. These Pakistani army generals should also be held responsible for their involvement in terrorist activities. He alleged that Pakistan administration pampered the terrorist organisation and army generals have hijacked the government system in the country.

On 14 February, more than 40 CRPF soldiers were killed when a convoy carrying security personnel was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed. Since June, at least 10 security personnel have been killed in separate incidents in the Kashmir valley alone.

